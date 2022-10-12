Extra Off Day Will Keep Astros Bullpen Fresh

Game 1 of the ALDS didn't exactly go as planned for the Houston Astros. While they ultimately pulled away with an 8-7 victory, Justin Verlander struggled in the early going and had to be pulled after only four innings, having allowed six earned runs on ten hits. It was only the third time this season that Houston's ace failed to pitch at least five frames.

Thus, manager Dusty Baker had to call on his bullpen early, needing Bryan Abreu, Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown, and Rafael Montero to combine for eighteen outs against Seattle. Those four got the job done, allowing just one run on three hits, striking out five.

While everything worked out in the end, Baker probably wasn't hoping to ask so much of his relievers so soon. Thankfully, the Astros and Mariners have an off day on Wednesday, so the arm barn will have a chance to rest up before Game 2.

The Astros have a deep bullpen, and they certainly could have survived the second game of the series with only Ryan Pressly, Ryne Stankek, Héctor Neris, José Urquidy, and Luis García all locked, loaded, and ready to roll. The off day, however, makes the bullpen that much better, with Abreu, Javier, Brown, and Montero all back at full strength.

With the 'pen rested up, Baker will not constrained by anyone's availability, and he will be free to play matchups to his heart's content. Bullpen management is one of his most important jobs this time of year, and so the more relievers he has at his disposal, the better.

