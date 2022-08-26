Skip to main content

Alex Bregman Soaring in Second Half

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has been incredible since the All-Star break, and particularly so since the birth of his son.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Alex Bregman looks to be re-establishing himself as one of the elite third basemen in Major League Baseball. Some may even argue he is the very best in the league after his start to the second half of the season.

After a successful first half of 2022, Bregman has found a new gear at the plate post All-Star break. The former LSU Tiger is slugging .341/.407/.650 since July 20 and is showing no signs of slowing down. 

The Astros third baseman totaled 11 home runs, 46 RBI, and 127 total bases in the first 91 games. Bregman already has 8 home runs, 29 RBI, and 80 total bases in the second half. At this rate, he is on pace to blow his first half numbers out of the water with 36 games still to play in the regular season.

For those wondering where this outburst of production is coming from, one possibility is the often talked about theory of "dad strength". On August 1, 2022, Bregman's wife Reagan gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Knox Samuel Bregman, who is their first child.

One day later, the new father was back on the diamond. Bregman could have stayed on the paternity list a little longer, but Reagan told him to "get out there and get some hits". 

Scroll to continue

Read More

That is just what the Albuquerque native has done, as he his proving to be a nightmare for opposing pitchers. 

Bregman has gone 30-for-79 and is hitting .380 at the dish since the birth of his son. He ranks in the top-10 in the MLB in hits, batting average, home runs, RBI, and OPS in the month of August. Just name a hitting statistic, and his name is up near the top.

Whether you believe in "dad strength" or not, Bregman's recent performance definitely supports the theory. 

Heading into the last month of the season, if Bregman can stay hot (and Houston continues to play sounds defense), the Astros could finish with the best record in the American League. They are currently 22-13 in the second half and have soared past the New York Yankees for the top spot in the AL. 

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18917324
Opinions

Bregman Soaring in Second Half

By Dylan Shick
USATSI_18924954
Around MLB

Report: Mariners, Rodríguez Agree to Massive Extension

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16760205
News

Astros' James Strikes Out the Side in First Rehab Outing

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18925698
Game Day

Mancini Mashes; Astros Sweep Twins for Second Time This Season

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18789692
News

Injury Roundup: Astros Place Pressly on Injured List, List Tucker Day-to-Day

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18870270
News

Cristian Javier Headed to Astros Bullpen

By Ben Silver
USATSI_16765853
News

Report: Astros' James Begins Rehab Assignment in Fayetteville

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16139541
Prospects

Astros Maximizing Gordon's Arsenal in Return from Tommy John

By Kenny Van Doren