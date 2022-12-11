Astros Season in Review: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown's debut was highly anticipated. After carving through the Pacific Coast League, the righty forced his way onto the Houston Astros roster by September call-ups.

Through 23 appearances with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Brown cruised to a 2.55 ERA and 134 strikeouts. The 24-year-old hurler collected the PCL Pitcher of the Year honor as well as the Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Year and a PCL All-Star selection.

After being called up Sept. 1, Brown made seven appearances, two being starts. Filling into the rotation that lacked Justin Verlander to start the month, Brown combined for 12 innings of two-run ball, allowing eight hits and three walks to his 11 strikeouts.

Across his five relief appearances, the righty pitched 8.1 innings with 11 strikeouts and no runs allowed. Proving he could stick in the Major Leagues, Brown locked himself into the postseason bullpen for the Astros.

Brown made three appearances— two against the Seattle Mariners and one against the New York Yankees — eating 3.2 innings between the American League Division Series and the American League Championship Series. He struck out one batter to his three issued walks and two hits allowed.

Although not appearing in the World Series, Brown was still a member of Houston's roster. Moving forward, he will be evaluated for the rotation in 2023 and is unlikely to be assigned to the minor league again, unless he hiccups in his first full-Major League season.

Grade: Incomplete

