Astros Season in Review: José Altuve

After a slow start to the season followed by a left hamstring strain in April, a wrench was thrown into José Altuve's 12th Major League Baseball campaign. Returning in early May, the Houston Astros second baseman posted similar offensive numbers to his MVP season in 2017.

Altuve slashed .300/.387/.533, logging his third-best slugging percentage and OPS in a 162-game season. The second baseman played 141 games, clubbing 28 home runs and 39 doubles en route to his sixth Silver Slugger.

What stood out the most though, was Altuve's revival on the base paths. Not known for making the best decisions, he still stole 18 bases on 19 tries, totaling five more than he had between 2019-2021.

In his eighth All-Star season, Altuve posted a 160 OPS+, matching his career best from 2017. Opting out of 2022 All-Star Game and being placed on the reserve list, the second baseman missed consecutive Mid-Summer Classics to nurse ailments.

In the postseason, Altuve couldn't find his swing. He went hitless in three American League Division Series contests, finding just three knocks in 18 plate appearances in American League Championship Series.

Altuve found more of his footing in the World Series, slapping eight hits — two for doubles — in six games. The righty couldn't unload a characteristic home run, and struck out 14 times in 13 postseason games.

Even though Altuve went missing in the postseason, his offensive slump was picked up by other sluggers in the lineup, including infield mates Yuli Gurriel and Jeremy Peña — who were average or below-average at the plate during the regular season.

Altuve finished fifth in America League MVP voting. His final grade could fall into the A+ category, depending on how little stock you put his postseason performance. Nonetheless, the 32-year-old improved with age, bringing back another MVP-like performance in year 12.

Final Grade: A

