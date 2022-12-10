Skip to main content

Houston Astros Season in Review: Michael Brantley

Michael Brantley's fourth season with the Houston Astros ended in a World Series title.

The 2022 World Series title was missing a crucial contributor from recent seasons. The Houston Astros outfield was without Michael Brantley — who suffered from right shoulder discomfort, and found his season ended in late June.

Diminished power was present in recent seasons for Brantley, but his injury came as a surprise following Houston's run through New York City. In 64 games played, the lefty slashed .288/.370/.416 with five home runs and 14 doubles.

And as Houston planned for a Brantley return in August or in September, former general manager James Click announced Aug. 12 Brantley underwent season-ending right shoulder surgery, moving him to the 60-day injured list.

Continuing to workout with the Astros during October, Brantley wasn't away from the club. He was still impacting the team. The outfielder gave a speech behind closed doors after the World Series Game 3 loss — when the Astros didn't respond offensively to the home run fest the Philadelphia Phillies put on display.

Scroll to continue

Read More

While Brantley explores free agency, the Astros are still weighing the option of bringing the left-handed bat back to the order. Splitting time with Yordan Álvarez in left field, Brantley is be an option Houston continues to evaluate, inching closer to spring training as the 35-year-old recovers from surgery.

Grade: Incomplete

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
  3. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  4. Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
  5. Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
  6. Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
  7. Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
  8. Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
  9. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18566430
Opinions

Astros Season in Review: Michael Brantley

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19181551
Opinions

Astros Season in Review: Phil Maton

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19098584
Opinions

Astros Season in Review: José Urquidy

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_13060042
Prospects

Astros Lose Four Prospects, Gain Four in Rule 5 Draft

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18708953
News

Report: Former Astros' Díaz Agrees to Multi-Year Contract with A's

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16614584
News

Five More Astros Set to Play in World Baseball Classic

By Kenny Van Doren
twitter_44aab492ce9e0d49595d20e33ff4301f
News

FOCO Releases Astros 2022 World Series Bigheads Collection

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19370965
News

Six Astros Voted to All-MLB Teams

By Kenny Van Doren