Astros Season in Review: Michael Brantley

The 2022 World Series title was missing a crucial contributor from recent seasons. The Houston Astros outfield was without Michael Brantley — who suffered from right shoulder discomfort, and found his season ended in late June.

Diminished power was present in recent seasons for Brantley, but his injury came as a surprise following Houston's run through New York City. In 64 games played, the lefty slashed .288/.370/.416 with five home runs and 14 doubles.

And as Houston planned for a Brantley return in August or in September, former general manager James Click announced Aug. 12 Brantley underwent season-ending right shoulder surgery, moving him to the 60-day injured list.

Continuing to workout with the Astros during October, Brantley wasn't away from the club. He was still impacting the team. The outfielder gave a speech behind closed doors after the World Series Game 3 loss — when the Astros didn't respond offensively to the home run fest the Philadelphia Phillies put on display.

While Brantley explores free agency, the Astros are still weighing the option of bringing the left-handed bat back to the order. Splitting time with Yordan Álvarez in left field, Brantley is be an option Houston continues to evaluate, inching closer to spring training as the 35-year-old recovers from surgery.

Grade: Incomplete

