Astros Season in Review: Phil Maton

The Houston Astros deployed arguably the most complete bullpen in baseball. But not every link in the chain will be an All-Star reliever or as consistent as the next. One of those fluctuating arms throughout the season was Phil Maton.

Appearing in 67 games, Maton pitched 65.2 innings, striking out 73 batters to his 24 walks. The stone-cold righty was thrown into two save opportunities this season and didn't close out either.

Emphasizing an up-and-down season for Maton were those blown opportunities, heightening by being a part of the most efficient bullpen in the sport. But it shouldn't be ignored that the 2022 season was the 29-year-old righty's best of his career.

Maton decreased walks and increased strikeouts, and although his ERA wasn't one of the strongest on Houston's staff, he went on a run of not allowing a run for 12 outings between late August and September.

But Maton's season came to end following his last regular-season appearance against the Philadelphia Phillies. The righty punched his locker in disappointment after allowing two earned runs to one out reordered, chiefly one of those hits came from his brother Nick.

Maton fractured the fifth metacarpal in his right pinkie finger, undergoing surgery and being put in cast for eight weeks. Without Maton in the playoffs, the Astros' bullpen posted a 0.83 ERA, the lowest ever by any postseason team. This offseason, Houston tendered a contract to Maton — who is a free agent in 2024.

Grade: C+

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!