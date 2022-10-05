Astros Social Media Gives a Resounding 'Yes' for Brown to Make Postseason Roster

One game remains on the regular-season schedule, and while the Houston Astros know they'll face either the Toronto Blue Jays or the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series, the front office is preparing the roster for the games ahead.

The roster sits at 28, and with cuts to follow, Hunter Brown has completed his audition to stick on the roster for October baseball. Brown made his final appearance Tuesday night, tossing 2.1 hitless innings with three strikeouts and one walk.

Through a full month of baseball, the rookie allowed just two runs to score in 20.1 innings of work, striking out 22 batters to his eight walks. But with decisions to be made, Astros Twitter gave a resounding 'yes' to the question: "Do you think Hunter Brown will make the ALDS roster?"

The Astros Locker will be leading the riot if Brown doesn't make the roster.

The Astros staff is one of the deepest in the sport, hence their positioning in the postseason.

Debra is speaking for many.

Bradley was one of many that used "better" in his response.

Overall, there was a consensus that Astros fans believe Brown will make the ALDS roster. Following Wednesday's action, Houston has five days off before its trek into postseason competition starts.

For the Astros, it's a good problem to have. The best prospect in the system made seven appearances and yielded runs in only one of them upon his Major League call-up. Matchups will play a part, but for the fans of the team, many expect to see Brown out of the bullpen next week.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!