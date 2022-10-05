Skip to main content

Houston Astros Social Media Gives a Resounding 'Yes' for Brown to Make Postseason Roster

With Hunter Brown showing his best in his September call-up, Houston Astros social media is all for the rookie making the postseason roster.

One game remains on the regular-season schedule, and while the Houston Astros know they'll face either the Toronto Blue Jays or the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series, the front office is preparing the roster for the games ahead.

The roster sits at 28, and with cuts to follow, Hunter Brown has completed his audition to stick on the roster for October baseball. Brown made his final appearance Tuesday night, tossing 2.1 hitless innings with three strikeouts and one walk.

Through a full month of baseball, the rookie allowed just two runs to score in 20.1 innings of work, striking out 22 batters to his eight walks. But with decisions to be made, Astros Twitter gave a resounding 'yes' to the question: "Do you think Hunter Brown will make the ALDS roster?"

The Astros Locker will be leading the riot if Brown doesn't make the roster.

The Astros staff is one of the deepest in the sport, hence their positioning in the postseason.

Scroll to continue

Read More

Debra is speaking for many.

Bradley was one of many that used "better" in his response. 

Overall, there was a consensus that Astros fans believe Brown will make the ALDS roster. Following Wednesday's action, Houston has five days off before its trek into postseason competition starts.

For the Astros, it's a good problem to have. The best prospect in the system made seven appearances and yielded runs in only one of them upon his Major League call-up. Matchups will play a part, but for the fans of the team, many expect to see Brown out of the bullpen next week. 

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19159520
Opinions

Astros Social Media Gives a Resounding 'Yes' for Brown to Make Postseason Roster

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19177916
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies and Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19176888
Game Day

Vintage Verlander Tops Off Cy Young Season in Stomping of Phillies

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16355423
Prospects

Three Astros Prospects Receive Season Recognition from Baseball America

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19146804
Prospects

Brown, Díaz Named Astros Minor League Players of the Year

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19172409
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies and Astros Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kenny Van Doren
unnamed (7)
News

FOCO Releases Calvera Edition Astros Bobblehead

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18637625
Prospects

Astros' Wagner, Schreiber Flash Power Tools in Arizona Fall League Debut

By Kenny Van Doren