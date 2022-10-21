Verlander Continues Making Postseason History at 39 Years Old

Skip to main content

Justin Verlander Continues to Make Postseason History at 39 Years Old

Justin Verlander joined a small and elite group of veteran starting pitchers with his victory on Wednesday in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Justin Verlander was excellent for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, pitching six innings of one-run ball. 

He struck out 11 New York Yankees batters while walking only one, and he gave up just three hits. Thanks to Verlander's dominant performance, the Astros earned a 4-2 victory and took a 1-0 series lead. 

When Verlander took the mound for that game, he joined a small group of pitchers to have started Game 1 of a League Championship Series at 39 years of age or older:

  • Tommy John (1982): 39 years old
  • Dennis Martínez (1995): 41 years old
  • Tom Glavine (2006): 40 years old
  • Andy Pettitte (2012): 40 years old
  • Justin Verlander (2022): 39 years old

Verlander also became the oldest starting pitcher to ever win Game 1 of the ALCS. John and Glavine also won their LCS starts, but John was a few months younger than Verlander at the time, and Glavine, of course, pitched in the National League.

As if Verlander's ALCS victory wasn't impressive enough, it came just a week after he started Game 1 of the ALDS. When he did so, he became just the sixth pitcher to start the first game of a Division Series at 39 or older.

  • Dennis Martínez (1995): 41 years old
  • Orel Hershiser (1997): 39 years old
  • Roger Clemens (2001, 2002, 2004): 39, 40, 42 years old
  • Randy Johnson (2002): 39 years old
  • Bartolo Colon (2013): 40 years old
  • Justin Verlander (2022): 39 years old

With his ALDS and ALCS Game 1 starts, Verlander joined Dennis Martínez as the only 39 or older starting pitchers to have ever started the first game of both a Division Series and a League Championship Series. 

And because Verlander had home-field advantage in both games — while Martínez did not — he is officially the oldest starter to have thrown out the very first pitch of both the Division Series and the League Championship.

Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Justin Verlander

If the Astros make the World Series, there is a very good chance Verlander will once again be handed the ball for game one, joining another small and impressive group of starting pitchers.

  • Sal Maglie (1956): 39 years 
  • Early Wynn (1959): 39 years old
  • Orel Hershiser (1997): 39 years old
  • David Wells (2003): 40 years old
  • Roger Clemens (2005): 43 years old

If Verlander does indeed get the next Game 1 start, he will become the oldest pitcher to have ever started both Game 1 of the LCS and Game 1 of the World Series.

All age-related data courtesy of Stathead Baseball.

