Jeremy Peña began the 2022 season as an enticing prospect. He ended the season as a World Series Most Valuable Player.

It was quite remarkable.

If the Houston Astros were concerned about the departure of Carlos Correa, Peña soon quelled any and all concerns. He slashed .253/.289/.426 with 22 home runs in 136 games and hit .400 in the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Oh, and he won a Gold Glove.

The challenge now will be to repeat the feat in 2023 with the spotlight much brighter. Peña will no longer be an unknown commodity.

Even when he walks down the street, fans are likely more apt to recognize him.

None of this fazes him, either.

“Last year’s in the past,” Peña told reporters. “The goal is to turn the page. There’s a lot of work to be done and I feel good physically, mentally. We have a great team and we all know what has to get done going to the spring.”

No pressure at all?

“I feel the same,” Peña told reporters. “I feel like my parents taught me. It’s a good time. I feel the same.”

Peña’s attitude is rare for a young player who has already accomplished so much. Credit to the Astros for having him ready to play when Correa left.

What a blessing.

“This fan base embraced me from day one,” he said. “They stuck with me all season. I have nothing but love to the families.”

