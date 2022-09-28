What can the Astros Expect from Hensley in 2023?

Going unprotected last winter from the Rule 5 Draft, David Hensley had something to prove. Yet, the 6-foot-6 infielder didn't ever face the possibility of being claimed by another team though, the Draft being skipped due to the MLB lockout, leaving the Houston Astros lucky in the end.

Hensley had his contract selected from Triple-A Sugar Land on Aug. 20, and since, he hasn't been optioned. The 26-year-old has appeared in 12 games, slashing .296/.387/.481 and hitting his first Major League home run Tuesday night.

The righty is also walking at a high rate, his impressive plate discipline in the Pacific Coast League doesn't seem like a fluke. Though he's only had 31 appearances thus far, he's walked four times to his six strikeouts.

What makes Hensley so unique is not just his size and ability to work counts, but his versatility at five positions. The utilityman played all four infield positions for Sugar Land while also seeing starts in left field.

With the Astros, the script is better written for a supporting cast member. Hensley has filled in at second base, third base and shortstop on off days or late into contests. He's seen his most starts as the designated hitter, but that's in part to Aledmys Díaz and Mauricio Dubón being regular depth pieces.

On the 40-man roster and vying for a role in the American League Division Series, Hensley is getting his feet wet for a career that may not push him back to the minor leagues.

Houston has Dubón under contract until 2027, and although his bat doesn't live up to that of Díaz, his versatility is unmatched from a bench player. On the other hand, Díaz had a resurgent summer until groin discomfort cut time from his play.

In his return, Díaz has continued his success, showing no sign of slowing down or regressing to the mean. And while his contract is up this winter, the Astros are unsure whether he can be re-signed.

If Díaz walks on to a bigger with another club similar to Marwin González after 2018, then Hensley could fill into the role, that is if the Astros don't look for another veteran on the market to complement Dubón.

Other factors play into the future of a 26-man roster for the Astros with Jake Meyers looking to make it back to the Majors. But for now, Hensley is proving he should stick around with the Big League club and that his versatility may do wonders for the starting nine.

