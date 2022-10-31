Will Astros' Vázquez Earn a World Series Start?

When Christian Vázquez was acquired, the Houston Astros made it clear the backstop wouldn't take the lion's share of starts from Martín Maldonado. Rather Vázquez's acquisition was made to fill the shoes of an injured Jason Castro and offer a second-veteran option to manager Dusty Baker.

Into the postseason, Vázquez has started once and has pinch hit for Maldonado three separate times. The righty's lone start came in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, catching Cristian Javier — the Astros' expected starter for Game 4 of the World Series.

And if Vázquez finds a start in the Fall Classic, Game 4 of the World Series could be his best bet. Vázquez has learned the current staff; he's caught nearly every arm in some capacity.

With two days off during the seven-game series, there's a case Maldonado could make every start in the World Series. But this year is different compared to years past. Last season, Castro's bat was the reason he looked ready to start a World Series game, but it never came to be as Maldonado started all six.

Castro was still an option off the bench until he was replaced on the roster with Garrett Stubbs due to COVID-19 protocol, pinch hitting for Maldonado like Vázquez has done this October. But for guaranteed success at the plate, Vázquez would be considered to start.

In their careers, Vázquez has the edge with an 85 OPS+ to Maldonado's 72. But it's no secret Maldonado's offense has dipped in the last two seasons, especially in the postseason — where he's posted a .171/.245/.271 in 51 games.

Vázquez's sample is smaller, appearing in 29 games with a .623 OPS. While his presence at the plate was almost invisible upon his entry into the Houston's clubhouse, Baker has shown he trusts the 32-year-old's bat more than Maldonado's.

The Astros are only guaranteed three more contests. No matter how the series swings, Vázquez could pick up a start with Javier likely on the mound Tuesday or if Houston falls behind in the series, should they need his bat at the bottom of the order.

