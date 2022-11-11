Would Willson Contreras Get Playing Time in Houston?

Skip to main content

Would Wilson Contreras Get Playing Time in Houston?

The Houston Astros continuously started Martín Maldonado over Christian Vázquez at every opportunity. Why should Willson Contreras be any different?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Willson Contreras to the Houston Astros was already a done deal. The trade was agreed to by the Chicago Cubs, all general manager James Click needed was owner Jim Cranes' signature to finalize the deal.

But that signature never came.

Arguably the best catcher in baseball never left the NL Central, languishing on a non-contender to end the season. For such a slim price, one that have granted the Astros another formidable hitter at the bottom of the lineup and exclusive negotiating rights through the beginning of free agency, it's a wonder the Cubs didn't pull the trigger.

The reason for that hesitation, is now clear.

Dusty Baker was against the move. He likes Martín Maldonado as his catcher. Maldonado knows the staff well while playing good defense, and Houston was loathe to give up three more seasons of José Urquidy, Contreras' counterpart in the proposed deal.

Instead, the Astros pursued Christian Vázquez, not as a starter, but as a backup. By nearly every metric, Vázquez is a better player than Maldonado.

The former Red Sox's OPS+ was 99 in 2022 compared to Maldonado's 60. For his career Vázquez's 85 OPS+ trumps Maldonado's 72.

Scroll to continue

Read More

Over the past two seasons, Vázquez is worth 12 DRS, Maldonado has accrued only 1. Since 2018 Vázquez has saved 30.8 runs through pitch framing, Maldonado only 9.3.

If Vázquez wasn't going to start over Maldonado, then perhaps no one will. The only edge Vázquez lacked was knowledge of Houston's pitching staff, and Maldonado's bond has only grown deeper through the postseason.

If Contreras does sign with the Astros in the offseason, what more can he bring to the table than Vázquez. Sure, the former-Cub is a better hitter, but he's also a worse defender than either Vázquez or Maldonado.

Baker has shown his hand. He likes Maldonado, and unless his position is forced, then in all likelihood, he will keep starting his preferred catcher through 2023.

Contreras would certainly get more playing time than Vázquez did in 2022, but it might not be enough to warrant the mega-deal that his services require in 2023.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs

USATSI_19166773
Opinions

Would Willson Contreras Get Playing Time in Houston?

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19387694
News

Click Will Not Return As Astros GM After Title-Winning Season

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19371603
News

Report: Astros Closer Pressly to Play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16765853
News

How Astros 40-Man Roster Looks with James Activated Off 60-Day IL

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_12856189
Prospects

Astros Prospect Loperfido Named Carolina League All-Star

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19371112
News

Nine Astros Have Been Nominated for All-MLB Team

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19371028
News

Two Astros Win Silver Slugger Awards

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19372771
News

Verlander Declines Player Option, Elects Free Agency

By Leo Morgenstern