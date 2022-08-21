Deeper Look Into Space Cowboys' Historic 17-Run Inning

Everyone knows by now. The Sugar Land Space Cowboys pieced together 17 runs Friday night against the Oklahoma City Dodgers in the sixth inning on a seven-inning doubleheader.

The 17 runs in an inning set the Space Cowboys' franchise record while the 21 scored marked the second-most in franchise history. The club also set a franchisee record with 10 hits and nine walks in the frame.

The Triple-A club scored 21 runs across six innings at the plate, a day after the Houston Astros plated 21 against the Chicago White Sox in nine innings. The record for most runs in a Minor League Baseball inning is 18, set by the 1930 Waco Cubs in a bout with the Beaumont Exporters.

The inning lasted 58 minutes with 108 total pitches thrown. Korey Lee, Alex De Goti, Scott Manea, David Hensley and Yainer Diaz each made five plate appearances in the inning for the Space Cowboys while De Goti notched four RBI on his 28th birthday.

Diaz experienced all three true outcomes in the frame, striking out, walking and hitting a home run. There were a total of 23 plate appearances in the inning and eight of the starting reached twice.

According to Minor League Baseball, the 17 runs Sugar Land scored is the most in a single inning since they officially archived stats with Stat Search since 2005, according to the Space Cowboys. Of non-affiliated teams, the Dominican Summer League Yankees scored more runs in an inning twice in 2017 and in 2019.

To top off an already impressive night, the Space Cowboys started their run parade off former Astros reliever Pedro Báez — who allowed five runs on four hits and a walk. The Dodgers released Báez on Saturday.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!