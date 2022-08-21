Deeper Look Into Space Cowboys' Historic 17-Run Inning

Skip to main content
Deeper Look Into Triple-A Sugar Land's Historic 17-Run Inning

Deeper Look Into Triple-A Sugar Land's Historic 17-Run Inning

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored 17 runs in one inning of a seven-inning doubleheader.

Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored 17 runs in one inning of a seven-inning doubleheader.

Everyone knows by now. The Sugar Land Space Cowboys pieced together 17 runs Friday night against the Oklahoma City Dodgers in the sixth inning on a seven-inning doubleheader.

The 17 runs in an inning set the Space Cowboys' franchise record while the 21 scored marked the second-most in franchise history. The club also set a franchisee record with 10 hits and nine walks in the frame.

The Triple-A club scored 21 runs across six innings at the plate, a day after the Houston Astros plated 21 against the Chicago White Sox in nine innings. The record for most runs in a Minor League Baseball inning is 18, set by the 1930 Waco Cubs in a bout with the Beaumont Exporters. 

The inning lasted 58 minutes with 108 total pitches thrown. Korey Lee, Alex De Goti, Scott Manea, David Hensley and Yainer Diaz each made five plate appearances in the inning for the Space Cowboys while De Goti notched four RBI on his 28th birthday.

Scroll to continue

Read More

Diaz experienced all three true outcomes in the frame, striking out, walking and hitting a home run. There were a total of 23 plate appearances in the inning and eight of the starting reached twice. 

According to Minor League Baseball, the 17 runs Sugar Land scored is the most in a single inning since they officially archived stats with Stat Search since 2005, according to the Space Cowboys. Of non-affiliated teams, the Dominican Summer League Yankees scored more runs in an inning twice in 2017 and in 2019.

To top off an already impressive night, the Space Cowboys started their run parade off former Astros reliever Pedro Báez — who allowed five runs on four hits and a walk. The Dodgers released Báez on Saturday.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18765816
Prospects

Deeper Look Into Space Cowboys' Historic 17-Run Inning

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18187477
Prospects

Astros First Round Pick Gilbert Out for Remainder of 2022 Season

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18905371
Game Day

Astros Drop Second-Straight Contest to Braves

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_17922999
News

Source: Astros Call Up Utilityman David Hensley from Sugar Land

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18080873
News

Astros' Taylor Leaves Rehab Appearance With Injury

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18894703
Game Day

Astros Drop the First of Three Against Braves in Injury-Riddled Game

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18888492
News

Astros' Álvarez Leaves Game With Illness, Transported to Hospital

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18844700
News

Report: Astros' Espada Frontrunner to Manage Team Puerto Rico

By Kenny Van Doren