Former Astros Prospect De Goti Signs With Marlins

Alex De Goti played in just two Major League games with the Houston Astros. Joining the 40-man roster in April 2021 in response to health and safety protocols sidelining key players like José Altuve, Yordan Álvarez and Alex Bregman, De Goti's name was called upon after impressing the Astros' brass at the alternate training site in Corpus Christi.

The 26-year-old was sent back to Triple-A Sugar Land without being exposed to waivers, removed from the 40-man roster. The infielder was then poised for a big season, but nothing fell his way.

The righty posted a .675 OPS in 105 games played, following with a .729 OPS this past year. De Goti was a non-roster invite again last spring, but his contract was up. De Goti elected free agency Nov. 10, taking his offseason to the Dominican Winter League.

De Goti signed with the Miami Marlins on Thursday, assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday. The 27-year-old played 17 games with the Leones del Escogido, posting to Instagram he was in Miami on Sunday.

The Miami-native returns to his home state of Florida. De Goti's cousin — who chose to be left unnamed — expressed her enthusiasm of the news to Inside the Astros.

Around the League

The Washington Nationals reportedly signed former Astros minor leaguer Franklin Barreto to a minor-league deal, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Barreto was released from Triple-A Sugar Land on Aug. 8, after posting a .533 OPS with the Space Cowboys. The infielder is playing for the Tiburones de La Guaira of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

Former Astros reliever Chris Devenski signed a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Angels with an invitation to Major League spring training Sam Blum of The Athletic reported.

Former Astros third baseman Chris Johnson was named the Chicago White Sox assistant hitting coach.

