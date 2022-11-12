Houston Astros Catcher Díaz Returns to Dominican Winter League
The Houston Astros' prospects have been active in the last week, extending their seasons into the winter leagues. The latest name to join the bunch is catcher Yainer Díaz — who returned to the Dominican Winter League on Friday.
Díaz joined former Sugar Land Space Cowboys teammate, Alex De Goti, with the Leones del Escogido. The 24-year-old played just six games after his September call-up, following consistent play in Triple-A.
The catcher committed to returning to LIDOM, and with the Leones, Díaz started as the designated hitter Friday, hitting sixth in the order. De Goti was batting ninth, playing second base.
Astros Top-International Prospect Named All-Star
Minor League Baseball announced Saturday that Luis Baez was named a Dominican Summer League All-Star. The outfielder posted a .903 OPS with nine home runs, 43 RBI and 10 stolen bases.
The following Astros minor leaguers were granted free agency:
RHP Christian Mejias
LHP Yeremi Ceballos
RHP Jose Bravo
RHP Nolan Riggs
RHP Freylin Garcia
RHP Chad Donato
SS Alex De Goti
3B Edwin Diaz
RHP Jon Olczak
RHP Nick Hernandez
RHP Andre Scrubb
RHP Colin McKee
C Scott Manea
Scrubb is looking for a new team this offseason after injuries halted progressions the last two seasons, a source confirmed to Inside the Astros. Hernandez and McKee confirmed they are both evaluating their options early in the free agency process while a source close to De Goti said the infielder opted for free agency but doesn't have an update.
"I am currently treating this like a normal off-season, training and preparing for the 2023 season," McKee said. "With the surgery I had, this second year is when I’m supposed to feel more like myself and I believe that getting this time to get my body back to normal is going to go a long way performance wise."
