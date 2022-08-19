Two Top Astros Prospects Begin Minor League Rehab Assignments

The Houston Astros sent prospects Colin Barber and Luke Berryhill on minor league rehab assignments Thursday in the Florida Complex League. The High-A outfielder and the Double-A catcher missed the backend of July for their respective clubs.

Barber and Berryhill started in the FCL Astros Orange lineup Thursday in West Palm Beach, Fla. Barber led off in center field, ending his day 1-for-3, and Berryhill started at first base, slashing 1-for-2 out of the two-hole with a double, a walk and a run. The two were replaced at the start of the sixth inning.

Barber has been on the 7-day injured list for the Asheville Tourists since July 30 but had only played five games on the month. The outfielder was out with an undisclosed ailment and missed time between July 8-22, leaving his last contest of the month early.

Through 56 games for the Tourists, Barber was slashing .303/.410/.470 with seven home runs and 27 walks to 50 strikeouts. The 21-year-old was on pace to be a promotional candidate for Double-A Corpus Christi which lacked consistent play from its outfield.

Berryhill fractured his right-ring finger on July 15 catching the bat of the hitter in the right batter's box on a throw to third base. The catcher was placed on the injured list two days later with a four-to-six week timetable to return.

The 24-year-old slashed .251/.375/.403 through 76 games before his injury, once holding an on-base streak above 50 games. With his versatility extending to first base and left field, Berryhill is playing himself into a non-roster invite for spring training and a candidate to start the year with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Given their 30-day absences, Barber and Berryhill might play out a week in West Palm Beach.

