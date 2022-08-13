Astros' First-Round Pick Gilbert Carted Off With Apparent Injury

The Houston Astros' 2022 first-round pick, Drew Gilbert, collided with the center field wall at full speed Saturday trying to make a play. Gilbert fell to the ground immediately upon impact, clutching his right arm.

He was carted off with what looked like a brace over his right arm, per Astros Future. The injury is on Gilbert's non-throwing side. Nothing more has been reported on his status.

The lefty entered Saturday 5-for-19 for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers with a home run, two RBI, four runs and two stolen bases. Gilbert went 0-for-2 with a walk before exiting Saturday's contest.

