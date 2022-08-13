Houston Astros' First-Round Pick Gilbert Carted Off With Apparent Injury
Drew Gilbert was carted off the field after colliding with the center field wall Saturday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
The Houston Astros' 2022 first-round pick, Drew Gilbert, collided with the center field wall at full speed Saturday trying to make a play. Gilbert fell to the ground immediately upon impact, clutching his right arm.
He was carted off with what looked like a brace over his right arm, per Astros Future. The injury is on Gilbert's non-throwing side. Nothing more has been reported on his status.
The lefty entered Saturday 5-for-19 for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers with a home run, two RBI, four runs and two stolen bases. Gilbert went 0-for-2 with a walk before exiting Saturday's contest.
