Astros Maximizing Gordon's Arsenal in Return from Tommy John

Colton Gordon knew he wasn't going to make an impact on the Houston Astros system upon being drafted in July 2021. The former Central Florida hurler underwent Tommy John surgery just two months before his name was called, finally making his debut nearly a year later.

The Astros put a plan in place for Gordon to build off each rehab session and workout en route to a return, even through the physical and mental challenges he faced.

"The first year was really just to focus on rehab, and the really small details of my diet, working out schedule, my rehab routine and how much recovery and how I feel every day," Gordon said. "And then adding great days on top of great days to to just build off each other."

Acknowledging the difference in his first year of professional baseball and his last season in college, Gordon stepped away from the attitude of competing everyday, attempting to find the best way to come out of his rehab a stronger pitcher.

Gordon made his first appearance June 13 in the Florida Complex League, tossing a scoreless inning with one strikeout. After six appearances, the lefty received his first promotion to affiliated play at Single-A Fayetteville on July 21.

With each passing outing, there's a balance in Gordon's mind, the appreciation to be back on the mound and acknowledgment of ways he can improve himself. The lefty's pitch count is rising as he extends towards longer outings, but with a fastball not possessing premier velocity, the Astros have added a cutter in Gordon's arsenal.

Since his surgery, Houston's minor league coaches have put forth a more detailed preparation before each start or long-relief appearance. But as he entered the system with a four-pitch arsenal of a four-seam fastball, curveball, slider and changeup, the Astros believe a cutter will better his mix.

"The idea is just to be as consistent as possible with it every time," Gordon said regarding his new pitch. "Just trying to be as consistent as I can with the movements of all my pitches. Is my curveball very similar, if not the same every time, I throw it?"

Gordon recognizes the improvement of his pitches with the tools the Astros provide him. With the addition of a fifth pitch, the lefty is improving his chances of climbing through the system.

Receiving a promotion Wednesday to High-A Asheville, Gordon will make his first starts for the Tourists on Thursday. In three starts on five appearances for the Woodpeckers, the 23-year-old carved through 27 batters, walking only three in 20 1/3 innings.

"I would say my velocity has never been top-tier, so I always took pride in just throwing strikes and competing," Gordon said. "I think it's developed not as a habit but an understanding of a feel for how I throw strikes and when I'm at my best."

Gordon hopes to improve his fastball velocity with each passing season and continue to improve his cutter with the staff in Asheville. With a normal offseason in his sights, the lefty will begin a normal throwing program as he heads into 2023 spring training and eyes to impact the Major League club in the coming years.

"I want to be where as far as what I can control," Gordon said. "I want to gain some weight. I'd love to see my velocity continue to climb as I get older. Even though I'm 100% back from TJ, I think there's still some strengthening that I can really do this offseason, being healthy this year."

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!