Report: Astros Prospect Correa Will Play in Arizona Fall League

J.C. Correa is making a name for himself. The Houston Astros prospect pieced together another impressive offensive season in only his second year of professional baseball and is expected to play in the Arizona Fall League, per Michael Schwab of The Juice Box Journal.

Correa played all of the 2022 season with High-A Asheville, earning South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors on July 17. And in a full season with the Tourists, the 23 year old slashed .309/.364/.446 with eight home runs, 29 doubles and 64 RBI in 105 games.

Making the switch to catcher last offseason, Correa started 62 games behind the plate this summer. The former shortstop extended his defensive capabilities to first base, second base and third base and is expected to flash his versatility as a utilityman in October and November.

Astros prospects are set to join farmhands from the Philadelphia Phillies, the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Texas Ranger and the Kansas City Royals as the Surprise Saguaros for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, starting Oct. 3.

Around the Farm:

On Sunday, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers deployed right-handed pitcher Walker Brockhouse as the designated hitter, batting ninth, in the season finale. Brockhouse went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, as the Woodpeckers were left with a short bench due to injuries.

"All I can say about about the situation on Sunday was that we were in an unfortunate situation," manager Dickie Joe Thon said. "Walker was good sport and helped us get through an anomalous situation."

The Woodpeckers were without Jacob Melton, Logan Cerny, Collin Price and Jackson Loftin, although none of the players were listed on the injured list. But with a constantly changing roster, especially after the draft, Fayetteville showed promise for the future of the Astros' system.

"It was very fun season," Thon said. "We saw a lot of guys grow up to become professionals throughout the season."

