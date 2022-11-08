Astros Prospect Dirden Named Texas League All-Star

The Houston Astros have another All-Star prospect from the 2022 Minor League Baseball season: Justin Dirden. The outfielder was named a Texas League All-Star on Tuesday.

Dirden slashed .324/.411/.616 with 32 doubles and 20 home runs in 92 games played with Double-A Corpus Christi. The righty received his Triple-A promotion Aug. 9, following Texas League Player of the Month honors for July and Texas League Player of the Week at the end of July.

The outfielder's offensive prowess didn't translate as consistently to the Pacific Coast League. Dirden posted a .702 OPS in 32 games for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys with 40 strikeouts to his names — nearly half of his punch outs with the Hooks.

Dirden went unselected in the abbreviated 2020 draft. After climbing to Triple-A in his second full season with Houston, the 25-year-old isn't Rule 5 Draft eligible, but he is in line to be a 2023 non-roster invite at spring training.

