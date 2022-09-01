Korey Lee Ends August with Most Home Runs in Pacific Coast League

Entering August, Korey Lee had 10 home runs behind him on the season after not playing for Triple-A Sugar Land in July. Lee spent a month in the Majors with the Houston Astros, and after being optioned in response to Christian Vázquez's acquisition, the 24-year-old went on a tear.

Lee struck his sixth home run in his last seven games Wednesday night, totaling 10 on the season. The righty ranked fifth among Pacific Coast League hitters in OPS with 1.087 in August.

The catcher lead all Pacific Coast League hitters in the home run category while matching his season total in a third of the at-bats. And his 20 home runs on the year put him in company with outfielders Lewis Brinson and Corey Julks, the two other Space Cowboys to reach the feat.

With Yainer Diaz expected to join the roster in Anaheim, Lee put on his best performance of the year after losing his backup role to Vázquez, Currently, there isn't a roster spot for the former first-round pick, but Lee proved he deserves September action.

