Source: Astros to Promote Catcher Diaz from Triple-A Sugar Land

The Houston Astros are wasting no time in getting their prospects to the Major Leagues for some late season action. As news of top-prospect Hunter Brown's imminent promotion dropped, so too did that of catcher Yainer Diaz's.

Diaz will likely get called up when rosters expand on September 1 according to Inside the Astros' Kenny Van Doren. With both Martín Maldonado and Christian Vázquez both on the roster, Diaz's call up will likely mean more time at the plate for development and less behind it.

The righty has a lot of power in his bat, something the Astros could use right now, seeing as they are floundering offensively. Diaz has hit 25 home runs this seasons across Double-A and Triple-A and holds an astounding .930 OPS with Sugar Land.

Houston will be calling in all reinforcements as injuries and lack of production has plagued this team in recent weeks. The Astros still view this season as a "World Series or bust" year and they have the reinforcements to keep those dreams alive.

Now is the time of year where prospects like Diaz and Brown will get the chance to make some noise.

