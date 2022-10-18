Astros Prospect Ruppenthal Ripe for Success in Arizona Fall League

Drafted out of Vanderbilt in the 17th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Matt Ruppenthal hadn't sniffed Triple-A until this past summer. The reliever was promoted for a quick stop for two outings before being sent back to Double-A.

Seeing his past five seasons climbing to an opportunity with the Houston Astros, Ruppenthal has dwelled in average pitching, owning a 4.78-career ERA.

But with a look to improve his case of being a non-roster invite this spring, the righty has shown out over the first three weeks of the Arizona Fall League. In three appearances, Ruppenthal has tossed five innings. The righty has yielded one run on two hits and four walks, striking out seven batters in the process.

Ruppenthal is Rule 5 Draft eligible this winter. While opposing clubs won't eye the 26-year-old for their 26-man rosters, he could still be poached in the minor league phase, if left unprotected. In order for Ruppenthal to be protected, he will need to be placed on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' roster prior to the Draft.

Under manager Mickey Storey, Ruppenthal has started off efficient for the Surprise Saguaros, but as he likely targets a stay in Triple-A Sugar Land next spring, limiting walks should be atop his list of improvements this fall.

