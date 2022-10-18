Skip to main content

Houston Astros Prospect Ruppenthal Ripe for Success in Arizona Fall League

After reaching Triple-A Sugar Land this past year, Matt Ruppenthal has taken his season to the Arizona Fall League.

Drafted out of Vanderbilt in the 17th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Matt Ruppenthal hadn't sniffed Triple-A until this past summer. The reliever was promoted for a quick stop for two outings before being sent back to Double-A.

Seeing his past five seasons climbing to an opportunity with the Houston Astros, Ruppenthal has dwelled in average pitching, owning a 4.78-career ERA. 

But with a look to improve his case of being a non-roster invite this spring, the righty has shown out over the first three weeks of the Arizona Fall League. In three appearances, Ruppenthal has tossed five innings. The righty has yielded one run on two hits and four walks, striking out seven batters in the process.

Ruppenthal is Rule 5 Draft eligible this winter. While opposing clubs won't eye the 26-year-old for their 26-man rosters, he could still be poached in the minor league phase, if left unprotected. In order for Ruppenthal to be protected, he will need to be placed on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' roster prior to the Draft.

Scroll to continue

Read More

Under manager Mickey Storey, Ruppenthal has started off efficient for the Surprise Saguaros, but as he likely targets a stay in Triple-A Sugar Land next spring, limiting walks should be atop his list of improvements this fall.  

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_11690820
Prospects

Astros Prospect Ruppenthal Ripe for Success in Arizona Fall League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19140458
Opinions

Astros Should Prioritize Abreu in Free Agency This Winter

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18627382
News

Astros' Paredes Looks to Find Footing in Dominican Winter League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18844700
News

Report: White Sox Impressed by Astros Bench Coach Espada

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19177921
Opinions

Predicting the Astros ALCS Roster

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_10368667
News

Two Astros Nominated for 2022 Hank Aaron Award

By Kade Kistner
Astros Blackout Bobbleheads
News

Astros ALDS Victory Commemorated With New FOCO Bobbleheads

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19242848
News

Peña Selected to MLB Pipeline All-Rookie First Team

By Ben Silver