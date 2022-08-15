Astros Prospect Schreiber Nearing Return to Double-A

Drafted in the ninth round of the 2018 draft, Scott Schreiber entered his fourth season in the Houston Astros' system in early August. The outfielder has been on the shelf since the start of the season with an undisclosed injury.

At 26-years-old, Schreiber's offensive prowess has gone partly unnoticed, starting the 2021 season with High-A Asheville. The righty slashed .319/.382/.575 with 10 home runs over 41 games with the Tourists last summer before being promoted July 3.

His time in Corpus Christi didn't mirror his offensive production in Asheville. In 39 games played, Schreiber slashed an above-average line of .264/.325/.471 with seven home runs while hitting the injured list for a week in August.

Walks haven't been a strong part to Schreiber's game. Last year, he posted a 7% walk rate to a 22% strikeout rate. What could be a thorn in his game hasn't been a huge factor given his power he brings at full health.

Schreiber — who was a spring training non-roster invite — started his rehab August 1. In 10 games, he's 12-for-27 with seven runs, one double, four RBI, a hit by pitch, seven walks and seven strikeouts between the two Florida Complex League Astros teams. Schreiber is also 2-for-3 on stolen base attempts.

Although facing talent six years his junior, Schreiber's offense looks about ready for a return to Double-A Corpus Christi. Although he's listed as an outfielder, the righty has played more games at first base in Florida, similar to his 2021 in Asheville and Corpus Christi.

