Astros Prospect Daniels Named a South Atlantic League All-Star

After a resurgent second half, Zach Daniels was awarded by Minor League Baseball. The Houston Astros prospect was named to the South Atlantic League All-Star Team on Wednesday.

Daniels slashed .282/.371/.522 with 23 home runs and 22 stolen bases in 95 games played for High-A Asheville. The righty carried his season into the Arizona Fall League, where he put on a show with a monster home run last month.

The Tennessee product has played in 11 games as of Tuesday for the Surprise Saguaros — who are manager by Triple-A Sugar Land skipper Mickey Storey. With two games left on the docket, Daniels is starting Wednesday in left field and batting ninth.

Daniels is slashing .167/.286/.306 with three extra-base hits and one stolen base. Spring training is coming up next for Daniels, and he could be a non-roster invite to Major League camp before receiving an assignment to Double-A Corpus Christi.

Gordon Picks Up an Honor

Colton Gordon was named the Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday. After a rocky starts, the lefty posted his best outing in the last week, throwing five three-hit innings with eight strikeouts.

Gordon — who missed the start of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery — turned to the Arizona Fall League to extend his impressive season. Through five starts, the Central Florida product ranks sixth in strikeouts with 19 and seventh in innings pitched with 18.1.

Nova Continues Rehab

Once a top prospect in the organization, Freudis Nova didn't make it to affiliated play in 2022. The infielder tore his left ACL at the end of the 2021 season, forcing him into have surgery, before he was eventually removed from the 40-man roster.

Nova posted to Instagram that he's continuing to progress with a brace on his left knee. The 22-year-old played in just three rehab games in late July but never returned to High-A Asheville.

