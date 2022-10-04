Three Astros Prospects Receive Season Recognition from Baseball America

On the same day he was named Houston Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Year, Hunter Brown continued to pick up honors. Brown was named the Triple-A Pitcher of the Year by Baseball America while also being added to the outlet's Triple-A All-Star team.

Brown posted the lowest ERA (2.55) of Triple-A pitchers with a minimum of 100 innings pitched while sharpening his command this season. Prior to his Major League debut in September, the righty struck out 134 batters over 106 innings pitched with a strikeout per nine of 11.4.

Outfielder Justin Dirden was named a Double-A All-Star for an impressive season with the Corpus Christi Hooks. Dirden slashed .324/.411/.616 with 20 home runs in 349 at-bats before his promotion to Triple-A. The righty walked 41 times to his 94 strikeouts, stealing seven bases, too.

To round out Astros farmhands, right-handed pitcher Edinson Batista was named an All-Star for Single-A. With the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Batista posted a 2.60 ERA over 93 innings pitches in 21 appearances. The 20-year-old struck out 113 batters before his promotion to High-A Asheville.

