Three Astros Prospects Selected in 2022 LIDOM Draft

Some of the Houston Astros' most recent contributors have excelled in the Dominican Winter League — Jeremy Peña, José Siri, Ronel Blanco and Bryan Abreu. And with a new era of prospects vying for more playing time, the 2022 LIDOM Draft was conducted Thursday night.

Three Astros prospects — Luis Santana, Miguel Ullola and Edinson Batista — were selected by the Gigantes del Cibao — the same club that has deployed Siri as its center fielder since 2017.

In the eighth round, Santana was selected with the 48th pick. Acquired in the J.D. Davis trade with the New York Mets in 2019, Santana has pieced together an impressive season for High-A Asheville.

Santana slashed .297/.386/.472 with 23 doubles and 11 home runs through 97 games with the Tourists, earning South Atlantic League Player of the Month for June. Seeing most of his action at first and second base, the 23-year-old has extended his versatility to third base and the corner-outfield positions.

Off the mound, Ullola and Batista carved through Single-A competition with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Ullola was selected with the 72nd pick in the 12th round, and Batista joined the Gigantes with the 84th pick as a 14th-round selection.

Ullola made 11 starts in 22 appearances for the Woodpeckers, posting a 3.52 ERA over 72 innings pitched. The righty struck out 120 batters with 15.0 K/9 to his 55 walks issued. The 20-year-old has proven he can generate whiffs but lowering his walk rate will better his future.

Batista also hurled out of the Fayetteville rotation for most of the season on eight starts. The righty totaled 93.1 innings across 21 appearances, striking out 113 batters to his 43 walks.

Issuing the free pass has also plagued Batista's early career, but the 20-year-old was granted a promotion to High-A Asheville on Aug. 22. Batista tossed 14.1 innings across three outings, walking nine batters to his 14 strikeouts.

These three may not see action right away in Dominican Winter League, but their selections solidify an opportunity to face Major League-ready competition during the offseason to come.

