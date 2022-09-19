Astros' Triple-A Affiliate Secures Series on Improbable Walk-Off Scenario

Minor League Baseball seasons are nearing an end. But as the Pacific Coast League treks on for a week and a half of play, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are finding unorthodox ways to win.

The Houston Astros' Triple-A affiliate went hitless the first time through the order Sunday against the Salt Lake Bees. Corey Julks broke up an early funk, beating out an infield single to open the fourth inning.

Sugar Land recorded just two more hits against Salt Lake — one from Jake Meyers and another from Julks. But what stood out the most in the pitchers' duel were the three hit batsmen.

Walks came sporadically, with three drawn by the Bees and four drawn by the Space Cowboys. But deciding the contest were Julks' actions — or lack thereof — on an 0-2 pitch with the bases loaded.

With an automatic runner starting on second for the 10th inning, Edwin Díaz reached on a fielding error, and Meyers loaded the bases on an intentional walk with one out on the board before luck struck with Julks in the box. His HBP was the third of the day, driving in the Scott Manea for the winning run.

The Space Cowboys secured a series win Sunday, grabbing four of their six-game set with the Bees. The club's record won't be enough to make the postseason, but nine-straight games remain to close out 2022 play from Astros prospects.

Around The Farm:

Dominican Summer League Astros Blue manager Marcelo Alfonsín will be the pitching coach for Team Argentina in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!