Astros Top Prospect Daniels Powers Two-Homer Night

After a weak 2021, Zach Daniels has found his stride in his first-full season with High-A Asheville. Since his return from the injured list on July 4, the outfielder is slashing .353/.422/.652 with 15 home runs in 47 games played.

Daniels added to his impressive home run total Tuesday, slapping two long balls in the Tourists' 7-5 win over the Greenville Drive. While his power has most certainly come around, Daniels has also swiped 22 bags, matching his total from last season.

In 2021, Daniels slashed only nine home runs in an 85-game sample between Low-A and High-A. Through 91 games this season, the 2020 fourth-round pick out of Tennessee has clubbed 22 on the season with his second career multi-homer game Tuesday.

Daniels was hitting .184 with six home runs on June 1. Playing his last game June 7 before hitting the shelf a week later, the righty returned after a month in a big way with his season slashline moving to .290/.372/.530 after Tuesday's heroics.

Around the Farm:

The Asheville Tourists placed outfielder Joey Loperfido on the 7-day injured list with a minor ailment, a source told Inside The Astros. With the final week of the season upon us, the Tourists sit two games out of first place of the South Atlantic League South and hold a postseason spot, for now.

As a corresponding move, catcher Juan Santander was assigned to High-A Asheville from the Florida Complex League. The 19-year-old slashed .168/.276/.234 in 38 games for the FCL Astros Blue. Santander has also played first base and right field.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!