Brown Named Astros Best Prospect By ESPN

Although no Houston Astros prospect broke into ESPN's top 50, Hunter Brown was pegged the organization's best farmhand.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kiley McDaniel released his 2022 midseason top-50 Major League Baseball prospect ranking Tuesday. And although no Houston Astros cracked the list, Hunter Brown was dubbed the organization's best farmhand.

It comes as no surprise to anyone. Brown currently sports a league-best 2.45 ERA over 91 2/3 innings in the Pacific Coast League this season. His 118 strikeouts are tied for first and his 1.12 WHIP ranks second among PCL starting pitchers.

Brown is clicking on all facets, and as he awaits a call to the show, he continues to improve in all aspects of his game including out of the bullpen. Two outings ago, the righty made a 5 1/3 innings relief appearance — the longest by a Sugar Land Space Cowboy.

High-A outfielder Colin Barber was also mentioned by McDaniel as an intriguing riser that didn't make the top 50 nor the next-best list. Barber has been on the shelf since July 30 with an undisclosed injury.

Prior to his injured list placement, Barber had played only five games in July, leaving in the seventh inning of his last action on July 22. The 21-year-old is slashing .303/.410/.470 on the year with a South Atlantic League Player of the Week honor in early June. 

