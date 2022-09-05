Space Cowboys Face Short Bench Following Recent Roster Moves

Over the past week, the Houston Astros traded outfielder Lewis Brinson to the San Francisco, released infielder Niko Goodrum and selected the contract of catcher Yainer Diaz from the Triple-A Sugar Land roster. And as three position players departed, the Space Cowboys were left with a one-man bench.

The recent roster crunch has tested the current versatility of the team without David Hensley — who could manage all four infield positions and left field. Outfielder Corey Julks has recently played second base in Hensley's absense while also picking up third base prior to the start of the season.

But as the bench fell to one reserve, the Astros assigned infielder Rolando Espinosa to the Space Cowboys from Single-A Fayetteville on Friday. Although seeing his most action in the Florida Complex League, Espinosa's versatility has shown he can stretch to multiple levels even at 21-years-old.

Yet, Espinosa was reassigned to Double-A Corpus Christi and activated a day later after not seeing a single plate appearance or inning in the field with Sugar Land. And like that, the bench resorted back to one.

As a corresponding move, the Hooks placed outfielder Scott Schreiber on the 7-day injured list Sunday retroactive to Friday, and while Schreiber disclosed it won't be a short stay to Inside The Astros, it still leaves the Space Cowboys shorthanded.

Top prospect Joe Perez also exited Thursday's contest early for the Hooks and hasn't appeared since without a reason reported. A 40-man rostered infielder, Perez battled an oblique injury earlier in the season after making his Major League debut in early April.

The Astros did not promote any prospects Monday according to the minor-league transaction page, but given the limited depth and experience in Triple-A and Double-A, moves could follow this week, including the addition of Aledmys Díaz — who starts a rehab assignment Thursday, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

