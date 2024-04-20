Joe Boyle Struggles in Cleveland--Time to Make a Change?
When starter Joe Boyle made his MLB debut last season with the Oakland A's, he was a revelation. In three outings he racked up 16 total innings and held a 1.69 ERA. This season has been more of a mixed bag that has included two starts in which he has allowed seven earned runs each, one start where he went five shutout frames, and another five innings where he allowed one run.
With Boyle cruising through his first four innings on Friday night in Cleveland, it looked like he would be in line for another solid outing. In the fifth, the Guardians jumped all over him, taking their lead from 2-1 to 7-1.
A's fans may remember the few starts that Shintaro Fujinami had in an A's uniform at the beginning of last season where he'd be on a roll and then suddenly couldn't find the strike zone. Boyle doesn't go quite that far, but they share some similarities.
Fans may also remember that Fuji was moved to the bullpen after just four starts. One key difference between the two pitchers is that even with his mixed results, and 15 earned runs allowed over 18.2 innings, Boyle's ERA is still half of what Fuji's was (14.40) when the team made the switch.
Another key difference, and arguably the one that will give Boyle more time in the rotation, is that he's not burning the entire bullpen when he takes the mound. Even though he allowed seven earned on Friday, he still made it through six innings as part of his development process, sitting down the side in order in the sixth. The only reliever used in Cleveland was lefty Kyle Muller, who hadn't pitched in nearly a week. The long reliever took the final two frames.
If Boyle had been going just two to three innings, then his spot in the rotation may be in jeopardy. Yet, he has gone at least five in his last three starts, which is just fine in today's game.
If Luis Medina and Ken Waldichuk were healthy, or nearing their returns, then maybe Boyle's spot would be up for debate. Down in Las Vegas there aren't any starters necessarily making their case to be brought up outside of 33-year-old veteran Aaron Brooks, who owns a 2.95 ERA in four starts and holds a 1.22 WHIP. He would need to be added to the 40-man roster, too.
Boyle will have some time to figure things out on the mound, but if he continues to have these blowup starts when Medina and Waldichuk are ready to return in about a month, then a change may need to be made.
For now, these starts are seen as part of his development, which is why he was left in for the sixth inning with his low pitch count. You have to imagine that if the A's were closer to contention that the hook would be looming, but this season is about both surprising some people and the continued development of the roster for the future.