SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

A Bit of Good News for Athletics’ Smith on Injury; Puk Return Seems Closer

John Hickey

A’s reliever Burch Smith got some good news from the results of the MRI taken of his right forearm Monday.

Even so, the news that the strain that sent him to the injured list didn’t compromise the implanted ligament in his arm from Tommy John surgery doesn’t necessarily mean the A’s can expect to see him pitch for them again in a compacted 2020 season.

Manager Bob Melvin, while reporting that ligament appears to be intact, said Smith will be shut down for two weeks without throwing a baseball. Had this happened three weeks into a 162-game season, he’d have a good chance to pitch again, but in a season trimmed to 60 games, that return has become much more problematic.

At the same time, A.J. Puk appears closer to a return to Oakland. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Monday, will throw another later in the week, and it’s possible that that time this the A’s might be able to make a decision on activating him from the injured list.

“(Smith’s injury) is in the belly of the forearm,” Melvin said, describing the Smith injury as muscular in nature. “It seems that when you have a 60-gmae season, that’s a long time, and it is.

“We were hoping that the ligament wasn’t involved, and that does not appear to be the case. It’s going to take some time before he even plays catch, so whether or not he pitches again this year, I’m not certain. But I’m really happy that we’re not talking about the ligament.”

As for Puk, who went on the injured list in July just as it seemed he would be starting the season in the Oakland rotation, Melvin seems optimistic.

“He probably gets two days off and throws another one,” the manager said.

As for Puk, they A’s aren’t feeling the need to rush him back. Chris Bassitt, Monday night’s starter in Arizona, is in the rotation because of the injury to Puk, and all Bassitt has done is put together a 2-0 record 2.42 ERA that ranks in the top 10 in the league.

And Frankie Montas, who was scratched from a start on Friday, is on pace to return to the rotation in the second game in Arizona on Tuesday, the final game of an eight-game road trip.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kaprielian’s Long and Winding Road Gives a First-Round Flavor to Athletics' Bullpen

More than five years after being a first-round draft pick of the Yankees, often-injured right-hander James Kaprielian made his big-league debut Sunday, His next goal is to show he’s worthy of the promotion.

John Hickey

Two Weeks (Plus) to Remember Have Athletics on Verge of Great Possibilities

Chad Pinder's pinch-hit homer triggers a nine-run inning as Oakland Athletics complete a three-game sweep of the Giants. Oakland has won 13 of its last 15 games, has the best record in MLB and each day, it seems a new hero emerges.

John Hickey

No Matter What It's Called - PacBell, SBC, AT&T or Oracle - Athletics Canha is a Big Fan

Mark Canha's three-run ninth inning homer Saturday against the Giants came in in a ballpark the Oakland Athletics' slugger loved to go to as a kid. He says this most recent homer ranks as one of his favorite homers ever, joining a pinch-hit game-winner against San Francisco in 2018.

John Hickey

The Best Seat in the House Friday and Saturday Belonged to Lou Trivino

Oakland Athletics reliever Lou Trivino had the same seat in the training room in the ninth inning for the A's both Friday and Saturday, not to be superstitious, but why not be pragmatic? The A's came back to win both games, and Trevino, before sitting, got three big outs in both games.

John Hickey

The Magic Keeps on Building as Athletics Erase 3-Run Deficit in 9th to Beat Giants

Sean Murphy's solo shot and a three-run blast from Mark Canha enable Oakland Athletics to rally from three runs down in the ninth inning for a 7-6 win over the San Francisco Giants just a day after Oakland won by coming from five runs down in the ninth.

John Hickey

Athletics Hopeful Puk Will Be Healthy Enough to Pitch in the Second Half

Sidelined since July because of a shoulder strain, Oakland Athletics lefty A.J. Puk threw on the side Friday and will do so again Monday. Manager Bob Melvin says he expects Puk to be a contributor in the second half of the season.

John Hickey

Athletics Will Hold Frankie Montas Back to Face Diamondback; Fiers Takes on Giants

While Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas, scratched from Friday's start against the San Francisco Giants, is feeling better, the A's aren't going to hurry him back to pitch Sunday. They want him to throw off a mound once before he returns, hence the delay. Mike Fiers moves into Montas's day.

John Hickey

Power Ball: Athletics Matt Olson Hitting his Homers, but the Other Hits Haven't Fallen

The last six hits heading into Saturday for Oakland first baseman Matt Olson have all been home runs. He's happy about that, but the Athletics slugger is waiting for the rest of his hits to catch up.

John Hickey

Athletics’ Luzardo Tips Cap to Giants’ Batters for `Hunting Heaters’

After his poorest big-league start Firday, Jesús Luzardo `felt good’ but Giants didn’t seem to notice, putting up nine hits, six runs and two homers off the Oakland Athletics rookie lefty. Afterward he talked about his lack of command, allowing the Giants to focus on his fastball in a game the A's won in 10 innings.

John Hickey

In the Better Late Than Never Derby, Athletics are Much Better with Another Huge Win

The Oakland A's scored five runs in the ninth inning to force extra innings with the Giants Friday night, then pulled out an 8-7 victory in 10 innings. The last time the A's rallied from five down in the ninth, they were playing in Philadelphia, and the losing pitcher was Satchel Paige.

John Hickey