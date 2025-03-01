After Slow Start, A's Zack Gelof is Finding His Stroke
Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof had a rough year in 2024, batting .211 with a .270 OBP and a 34.4% strikeout rate. Still, his manager Mark Kotsay spoke of his importance to the club throughout the season, and how impressed he was by Gelof and his demeanor, even through the tough times.
Coming into 2025, Gelof is certainly looking to return to his 2023 form, when he took the game by storm, hitting 14 homers with 14 stolen bases after making his debut post-All Star break. He started his offseason training before the World Series was even over following the 2024 campaign.
It had to be difficult to then take the field again this spring, and strike out in five of his first six at-bats. For a young player, those outings can snowball, and with baseball being such a mental game, that can be a real concern.
Yet, in the past two games, Gelof has showed a little bit of what he learned during his struggles last year, and is turning the page. He has gone 4-for-4 in those games, with a home run, a double, five RBI, a walk, and zero strikeouts. While it's too early to say he's back, Gelof is certainly on the right track to getting there.
Ahead of Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds (a 13-1 win), Kotsay spoke with the media in Mesa, Arizona about Gelof's struggles and what has impressed him the most with his second baseman.
"I think there's a lot of growth that can come from a year like Zack had. No one wants to fail, but this game is really difficult to be really good, consistently. For a young player to go through the year he went through, and handle it the way he did, I couldn't be more proud of that.
"It's not easy to show up every day and be the same guy, but the fact that he was, his preparation, he was still a good teammate. He still tried to impact the game every night with his bat, or his glove, or his baserunning. There was a lot to learn from last year. No one was satisfied, especially Zack. He's determined to go out and have a better year [in 2025]."
Not to put too much pressure on Gelof, but if he were able to be more like the player he was in those couple of months in 2023, where he posted a 132 wRC+, he would join the group of Brent Rooker (164), Lawrence Butler (130), and JJ Bleday (120) that could make a real impact on a day-to-day basis.
That doesn't even mention catcher Shea Langeliers or first baseman Tyler Soderstrom taking steps of their own. Nor would it take into account the arrival of top prospect Jacob Wilson and his bat-to-ball skills.
Gelof finding his stroke in 2025 could be a legitimate difference-maker for the A's as they seek to run a .500 record or better for the first time in four years. In a diminished AL West, the Athletics have plenty of upside that could make them surprise contenders.