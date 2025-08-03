Hot Mic Caught Athletics Manager Destroying Ump With Profane Message Before Ejection
The Athletics lost at home to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7-2, on Saturday night in a forgettable game between two teams with losing records.
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay had the team's biggest highlight of the night when he was tossed in the seventh inning after he lit up home plate umpire John Bacon with a profane message over what sure looked like a bad call on a pitch that was ruled a ball.
"Inside!?," Kotsay yelled from the dugout after Bacon missed what looked like should have been strike one. He then didn't hold back:: "It’s not f------ down! You missed the ball all night. All night you f----- us!"
Here's that moment:
Safe to say Kotsay didn't like that call.
He then had to take a long, awkward walk back to the Athletics' clubhouse, which is behind the left field wall:
Kotsay and the Athletics will look to bounce back Sunday when they finish off their series with the Diamondbacks at 4:05 p.m. ET.
The team's first season playing in Sacramento has been a mess, as they're now 49-64 and in last place in the AL West.