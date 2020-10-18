SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Angels May Be Looking at Athletics' Billy Owens to Fill General Manager Opening

John Hickey

This could be an interesting season for the Oakland A’s front office.

There are reports that executive vice president Billy Beane, who has been at the helm of Oakland’s on-field operation for more than two decades could be on the move, leaving baseball for European soccer.

And on Sunday, mlb.com reported that the Angels have put A’s assistant general manager/director of player personnel Billy Owens on their short list as they look for a new general manager. Billy Eppler was fired shortly after the Angels’ season ended on Sept. 27, the club’s fifth consecutive losing season.

Owens has worked his way up through the A’s system over the last two decades. A one-time third-round draft choice of the Baltimore Orioles in 1992, he played seven years in the minor leagues in the Baltimore and Houston organizations, twice making it to Triple-A in 1995 and 1996, but never playing in the Major Leagues.

He spent some time in the Oakland organization as a minor league hitting coach before moving into scouting and, eventually into the front office. He spent a dozen years as the director of player personnel before becoming one of the club’s assistant general managers five years ago.

Along the way he’s been regarded as one of the best judges of young talent, and the Angels, who have a mostly veteran big-league team, are thought to be looking to build from within, which would play to Owen’s strengths.

According to the MLB.com story, the Angels are looking at Josh Byrnes (currently with the Dodgers), Jason McLeod (Cubs), Jared Porter (Diamondbacks), Scott Sharp (Royals) and Logan White (Padres) in addition to Owens.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

On Second Thought: Athletics’ Heim Will Skip Winter Ball This Time Around

Reports out of the Dominican Republic saying rookie Oakland Athletics catcher Jonah Heim would be playing winter ball in the DR with Toros del Este were wrong. Between the unsettled nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and Heim and his partner expecting a child early next year, Heim has decided to give winter baseball this time around.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics Finally Putting Minor Leaguers Through Their Paces in Instructional League

The Oakland Athletics have 46 players, including 25 pitchers and 21 position players, at their instructional league camp in Arizona after most of them missed baseball all summer thanks to the COVID-19 elimination of the minor league season.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics’ Catcher Jonah Heim Will Give Winter Ball Another Shot

Rookie catcher Jonah Heim catapulted into the Oakland Athletics picture with a big 2019 minor league season followed by an impressive stint at winter ball in the Dominican Republic. He’s decided to rejoin Toros del Este this winter after a season that amounted to 13 games.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Baseball and Oakland Lose a Legend With the Passing of Joe Morgan

Joe Morgan gained national stature playing a flawless second base for the Cincinnati Reds' Big Red Machine, but Oakland was at his heart. The final season of his Hall of Fame career came in an A's uniform. He'd go on to gain a national platform on ESPN's Sunday baseball telecasts and would make an effort to buy the A's. He died Sunday night at home in the East Bay.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Billy Beane May Be Ready to Leave Oakland Athletics and Baseball for European Soccer

Billy Beane has been the Oakland Athletics general manager for more than two decades, but a Wall Street Journal story Monday said that there is a chance that he will have to make a choice between baseball and European soccer.

John Hickey

10 Questions Facing the Athletics Heading Into the 2020-21 Offseason

The Oakland Athletics won the American League West Division, but faltered against the Astros in the AL Division Series. As the team now has to start thinking about what will happen in 2021 at the Coliseum, here are some of the questions that have to be addressed.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

The Next Step for Athletics: Can They Keep Marcus Semien at Shortstop?

The Oakland Athletics, eliminated from the playoffs Thursday, move forward having 10 free agents and nine arbitration-eligible players on their roster. The first goal is going to be seeing if there is a way they can retain the services of shortstop Marcus Semien. It'll be pricey, and it may be out of Oakland's reach, but the A's will make the effort.

John Hickey

Athletics See Inability to Advance as a Failure and an Opportunity to Learn

In the wake of the 11-6 loss to Houston that bounced the Oakland Athletics from the 2020 postseason, outfielder Mark Canha said the loss was both a failure to achieve the team's prime objective and the opportunity to learn so that 2021 might be better.

John Hickey

Athletics Season Ends in a Midgame Collapse Against Astros as Houston Prevails 11-6

After the Oakland Athletics had taken an early 3-0 lead - the fourth time in four days the A's had jumped in front in the AL Division Series - the Astros got a game-changing catch from Josh Reddick and outscored the A's 11-1 down the stretch for an 11-4 win. Houston advances to the AL Championship Series after having a losing record in the abbreviated 2020 regular season. The A's have to think about remaking their roster for 2021.

John Hickey

Laureano Felt 'I Just Had to Say Something' When He Fired Up Athletics in the Dugout

The turnaround in Wednesday's stay-alive 9-7 Oakland Athletics win over the Houston Astros didn't happen on the field. It happened in the dugout when Ramón Laureano injected some life into a too-quiet dugout. The center fielder said he felt compelled to see if he could reenergize his team.

John Hickey