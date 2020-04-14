InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Are the Athletics Ready to Go Where Taiwan Went This Weekend?

John Hickey

It wasn’t exactly the shot heard ‘round the world, but the home run hit Sunday by Kai-Wen Cheng, made some international ripples.

Cheng, an outfielder playing for the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions in Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL), went deep Sunday against the Chinatrust Brothers.

That reminds us of two things. First, Major League Baseball, corporate as it is, has not meshed the majority owner’s business(es) into the team name. Yet.

Second, baseball still exists. The Brothers and the Lions took part in the first professional regular-season game anywhere in the world in 2020. There is a hint of baseball life post COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Taiwan is one of those countries that has been able to fight COVID-19 to something of a standstill with testing and social distancing. The opener had been originally scheduled for March 14, but the situation was deemed sufficiently safe for the league to start up.

And the social distancing was very much in evidence in the game, a 4-1 win in 11 innings for the Uni-Lions, which had a paid crowd of exactly zero. Not a fan was it sight.

What does this mean for the Oakland A’s, specifically, and Major League Baseball in general?

It’s difficult to say with certainty, but when the best weapons against the spread of COVID-19 are in use, some semblance of normalcy can come into play. California in general and the Bay Area specifically was quick to socially isolate even while waiting for the slow-to-arrive testing mechanisms. Theoretically, playing baseball in the Coliseum and across San Francisco Bay in Oracle Park would be possible sooner rather than later.

The problem is that unless the A’s and Giants play 162 home games, baseball in the Bay Area seems unlikely to happen anytime soon. States that were slow to adopt preventative measure like Florida (two teams), Missouri (two teams) and Texas (two teams) wouldn’t seem likely to be able to host anytime in the foreseeable future without the threat of spreading the COVID-19 problem.

So, we’re left with two options we know MLB is looking at – playing 100 or so games in Arizona or the same number of games but with half the teams in Florida and half in Arizona. Most games would be at spring training facilities, off limits to fans and under quarantine – or at least as much quarantine as you can have when two full rosters of teams, the necessary front office and coaching staff, the umpires, the grounds crew, the clubhouse workers and the television crews have to be taken into account.

The Korean pro league is looking to get started soon, too, with South Korea one of the countries having had the best results at dealing with the pandemic. And the league is looking at seeing if it can strike a deal with ESPN for televising games to the U.S. if MLB doesn't get going anytime soon.

One note of worth: While there were no actual fans in the stands, there was a group of robot fans set up, including some that could beat drums.

Are those the drums that are in the Coliseum’s future? Who knows?

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spike in Velocity, Spike in Injuries Across Baseball Have A's Cautious With Rotation

Data suggests that increases in velocity in recent years have put a high percentage of the highest velocity pitchers in line for surgery. The Athletics hope their pitching depth will counterbalance that when the 2020 season gets underway.

John Hickey

Athletics Will Be Offering Aid to Game-Day Workers

With no Major League Baseball in the Oakland Coliseum for the immediate future, the Oakland Athletics will use a $1 million emergency fund to offer aid to third-party workers, a new report says.

John Hickey

Remember 1988's Year of the Balk? The A's Certainly Do

For one season, balk calls against pitchers spiked wildly. And the center of that was Oakland, where a 104-win team set the all-time balk record and 22-game winner Dave Stewart set an individual record that probably never will be topped.

John Hickey

Top Five Single-Season Offensive Performances in Athletics' History

The Oakland Athletics have produced some of the best hitters baseball has seen in the last half century. Here's one list that whittles single season performances down to the top five in Oakland history.

John Hickey

Oakland & East Bay Never Far From Minds of A's Players and Staff in a Time of Pandemic

Oakland Athletics players and staff offer food, words and an ear, if needed, to help their fans (and others) during this time of COVID-19 coronavirus craziness.

John Hickey

For the A's Seth Brown, it's All in the Numbers

The Oakland Athletics gave left fielder Seth Brown a promotion of sorts by elevating him to the No. 15 from No. 65. It's a sign that the A's see him as a big part of their future, once baseball gets back on the field. While waiting to show what the No. 15 can do, Brown is spending time on Skype with fans.

John Hickey

Luzardo Represents A's in `MLB The Show' Competition

Rookie starter Jesus Luzardo will be one of 30 Major League players to take place in an `MLB The Show' video game competition that will be livestreamed and which is designed to raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs. It starts this afternoon.

John Hickey

A's and Giants Could Be in Same Division Under New Plan to Restart Baseball

The Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants could be placed in the same five-team division under a plan to restart baseball being considered by MLB. For just the 2020 season, the American and National leagues would be scrapped, and teams in Arizona and Florida would be lumped together by geography.

John Hickey

Athletics Franchise Valued at $1.1 Billion by Forbes

The Oakland Athletics currently rank 26th among the 30 MLB teams in value in the annual ranking by Forbes. The Yankees, at $5 billion, are far and away the most highly valued.

John Hickey

Any Revamped MLB Schedule Likely to Do the A's a Favor

Originally the Athletics were supposed to open in April against some of MLB's best teams. Should the season start in June, Oakland is likely to have a much softer schedule.

John Hickey