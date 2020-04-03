InsideTheAthletics
A's are Ready for a Virtual Vacation

John Hickey

It may not be time to return to baseball stadiums yet, but it may be time to hit the road.

The Oakland A’s are asking fans on their Twitter page (@athletics), to send photos and name their dream spring break vacation destination.

The A’s are teaming up with Southwest Airlines to take those photos and turn them into a virtual vocation, responding with a souvenir photo.

A’s players have jumped into the fray. Center fielder Ramon Laureano settled on Morocco as his destination. For starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo picked Isla Culebra (Snake Island) in Puerto Rico.

Third baseman Matt Chapman spun the globe and settled on Tulum on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and second baseman Tony Kemp chose the Maldives.

This is the second outreach by the A’s is to their fans, particularly those who find themselves spending all their time at home in this age of self-isolation due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Last week, in their Baseball at Home Series, they invited fans to send in videos that the team broadcasters would then do voiceover play-by-play work on fans’ backyard baseball games.

Japan's Second Pushback of Baseball's Return a Cautionary Tale for MLB

Major League Baseball has hopes for a June 1-ish return for baseball. But MLB will have to factor in the Japan experience, including three players infected with COVID-19 on the Hanshin Tigers' roster after games played in empty stadiums.

John Hickey

Having Extra-Inning Games End in a Home Run Derby Might Set Up Well for Athletics

Dodgers' third baseman Justin Turner has put forward the suggestion that game going longer than 10 innings this season end in a three-on-three home run derby. It's a way to keep players off the field a little in what is likely, if played, to be a compact season loaded with doubleheaders.

John Hickey

Is it Time for A's to Take Another Look at Blevins?

With news that the Giants have cut lefty specialist and longtime A's reliever Jerry Blevins free, Oakland may have to think about taking a look at Blevins when the season starts up.

John Hickey

A Decade of A's Trades: 2000-09

As the Oakland A's rose into prominence in a new century, the Athletics built mostly from the draft and free-agent signings and used trades primarily to augment the roster. Big trades became less frequent, although along the way Oakland would add some impact players via trade, including closer Keith Foulke, starter Dan Haren, and catcher (soon to be third baseman) Josh Donaldson.

John Hickey

A's Get Good News on Webster Garrison in Battle with Coronavirus

Minor league coach and manager Webster Garrison is no longer fully dependent on a ventilator in his battle with COVID-19 coronavirus in a Louisiana hospital.

John Hickey

A Tip of the Hat to the Return of Crash Davis, Willie Mays Hayes, Roy Hobbs, Sidd Finch and Friends

The Daily Journal in Tupelo, MS, uses April Fools Day's list of sports transactions to salute some of the greatest names in sports fiction.

John Hickey

A's Stars Among Those Missing Out on Prime Time of Their Playing Careers

While the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has kept all baseball players on the shelf, those aged 26-29 like the A's Sean Manaea, Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and A.J. Puk are sitting idle during what should be, statistically, their most productive time.

John Hickey

An A's Link From the 1918-19 Flu to the COVID-19 Pandemic of Today

Athletics' broadcaster Ken Korach's father was born in the age of the Spanish Flu and is hanging in there in the coronavirus frenzy sounding us. But in an age of social distancing, Ken and Simon Korach can only connect by telephone.

John Hickey

Curt Schilling Big on Twitter but Short on Memory in Attacking A's Fans

Uber conservative former pitcher uses his favorite social media platform to lash out at two of his least-favorite targets: Athletics fans and the Oakland Coliseum.

John Hickey

It's Been a Roller-Coaster Time for Athletics' Closer Liam Hendriks

The COVID-19 coronavirus shut down baseball, has taken the life of a close friend and has one of the A's most-liked minor league coaches fighting for his life. Closer Liam Hendriks is trying to cope and is thankful for the work medical specialists are turning in.

John Hickey