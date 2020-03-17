InsideTheAthletics
A's Donate $100,000 to Help Combat Impact of Coronavirus

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s announced Monday they will donate $100,000 to the Alameda County Community Food Bank (ACCFB) the help it needs in getting food to those in need of it most.

In a statement from the club, the A’s ‘ahs move is to “help fight heightened food availability issues” in the East Bay that has come about as a result of quarantines stemming from the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Fans can also make a donation at www.gofundme.com/AthleticsFoodBank.

“This is an unprecedented time in our community. As we navigate this pandemic, it is crucial that we come together and help those who need us most,” A’s President Dave Kaval said. “We are grateful for the work of the Alameda County Community Food Bank, its staff, and the volunteers who are working around the clock to address food availability issues and hunger during this difficult time.”

The ACCFB serves one in five of our neighbors – from Berkeley to Fremont, Oakland to Livermore – by distributing millions of healthy meals every year. The ACCFB is on the forefront of new approaches to ending hunger and poverty. For more information on the ACCFB, visit www.accfb.org.

It’s part of a trend. Golden State Warriors’ guard Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have made a major donation to AFFCB and to the Oakland Unified School District through their Eat, Learn, Play Foundation.

"We know the world is changing before our eyes in terms of dealing with the spread of coronavirus and we just found out that the Oakland Unified School District is closing the doors for the foreseeable future,” the Currys said in a statement, “so we want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely on the daily services and try to help anyway we can," Steph said in the video.

In the attached video, SI's Rohan Nadkarni highlights several athletes over the past week who have dedicated their resources to make sure their local communities are better prepared and funded in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak. 

Athletes like Kevin Love, Blake Griffin, Zion Williamson, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have donated to cover employee salaries for people who work at their respective arenas; and LeBron James and Steph Curry have donated to make sure kids out of school in their communities are fed and receive necessary care. 

