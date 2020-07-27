InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

As MLB's COVID-19 Crisis Expands, Athletics Are Watching, Waiting and Crossing Fingers

John Hickey

Less than a week into play, the 2020 Major League Baseball season is on shaky ground with more than a dozen of the Miami Marlins having tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

That’s forced a cancellation of the Marlins’ home opener against the Baltimore Orioles scheduled for Monday night. More than that, because the Marlins were in Philadelphia over the weekend, the Yankees-Phillies game in Philly has been postponed and the entire Phillies visiting clubhouse staff are being quarantined. And the visiting clubhouse is being given an extreme fumigation.

None of that directly impacts the Oakland A’s, who have no current COVID case and who are scheduled to close out a four-game set against the Angels Monday afternoon.

Indirectly, however, the impact is huge. The A’s haven’t left the Bay area for four weeks now. But after two games against the Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday, they will go on the road for the first time. Pitcher Daniel Mengden, asked Monday if he or his teammates had any trepidation about heading out of the Bay Area, said he didn’t.

“Personally, I don’t. I’m not too sure how everyone else might feel about that,” Mengden, Tuesday’s starter against Colorado, said. “You know we all agreed to come back and play. So, we’re taking the safety precautions that MLB provided, and we’re trying to do the best we can to follow it.

“We know what we signed up for. We don’t have the powers to say whatever happens. You know there’s a lot going on with the Marlins and everything, so that will be handled accordingly. I hope every tea, stays safe and I hope the everybody on the Marlins, I wish them well and hope for everyone’s speedy recovery.”

A’s outfielder Robbie Grossman said that for this season and this situation, much of what has happened or will happen is a known risk.

“With what with we've gone through the last four months, we have to take everything day-by-day” Grossman said. “We know the risk out there. We know what's going on in other clubhouses. All we can control is us being safe in our clubhouse, and taking care of what we need to take care of.

“And like I said, just go day by day and keep our fingers crossed.”

While baseball is his job and his passion, Grossman said that coronavirus issues have been front and center in his life and in that of his team for months now.

“I’ve had it on my mind,” he said. “Every move I’ve made over the last four months … like I said, all we control is what you’re doing, what we’re doing in this clubhouse, staying safe and keeping our fingers crossed.”

Asked how precautions away from the ballpark are going, Mengden said he actually hadn’t found staying in that onerous.

“Not so much,” he said. “I mean it’s only 60 days where we have to either sit in the place you live, your apartment, your little hotel, go back and hang out and talk to your family. You quarantine yourself, watch movies, hang out, play video games and do whatever. It’s not that difficult if you know its only 60 or 70 days of doing it.

“We can suck it up and deal with it. I personally don’t think it’s that big of a deal to just go from the field back to your home base.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fortunes Swing Wildly in AL West as Athletics win, but Astros, Rangers & Angels Develop Starting Pitcher Issues

The Oakland Athletics scored five runs in the first off Angels starter Shohei Ohtani, making his first start since 2018. He didn't get anyone out. And while the A's won, 6-4, the Astros lost Justin Verlander and the Rangers lost Corey Kluber to injuries. Meanwhile, the A's are close to getting prized rookie Jesus Luzardo back.

John Hickey

For a Season Athletics' Laureano was Never Sure Would Happen, He's off to a Great Start

Oakland center fielder Ramon Laureano has gotten two hits in each of the first two games. He said it's not enough to be considered a hot start, but compared with the rest of the A's, he's a volcano. A's runners have reached base 25 times total in the first two games of the season, six of those, almost one-quarter, have been Laureano.

John Hickey

Bassitt Goes into Monday Start Missing Both Athletics' Fans and Fellow Starters

With baseball being played in empty stadiums, Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt says he's come to realize he underappreciated fans and the energy they provide. And he's not going to have easy access to the A's other starters during the game with them being back in the empty stands and away from the dugout. He's always relied on being able to chat them up during games, but the pandemic has taken that away.

John Hickey

Luzardo's Three Innings Saturday has him in Line for a Move to the Athletics Rotation

Jesus Luzardo, who missed most of the Oakland Athletics Summer Camp after testing positive for COVID-19, made his first appearance of the season Saturday with three scoreless innings. Those 44 pitches could set him up for a move to the starting rotation very soon.

John Hickey

Pinder has a Chance to Make Athletics Platoon Plans at Second Base Vanish

After starting Friday against a left-handed, the right-handed hitting Chad Pinder was in the lineup again Saturday against a righty. While Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin has talked about a platoon at second base, more important is going with a hot bat, which is what Pinder has been through Summer Camp.

John Hickey

Social Distancing Loses First Confrontation With Celebrating an Athletics Walkoff Win

The Oakland Athletics played the first extra-inning game with the new runner-on-second-base rules, and the A's got a walkoff grand slam from Matt Olson to beat the Angels, 7-3. Olson was greeted by a swarm at home plate, which is exactly what social distancing guidelines are designed to prevent.

John Hickey

Athletics Turn Extra Inning Rule Upside Down with Olson's Defense and Power

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson turned the extra-innings rule on its head with a defensive play in the top of the 10th, then hit a walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the inning as the A's won their 2020 opener, 7-3 over the Angels.

John Hickey

by

Sjk49ers

Athletics Incorporate Black Lives Matter into 2020 Season Opener

Starting hours before the first pitch of Friday night's season opener, the Oakland Athletics joined the chorus supporting Black Lives Matter and the fight for racial justice. From T-shirts to cloth patches on their uniforms, to making a joint statement, the A's want to use their platform to spread the word.

John Hickey

Athletics' GM Forst Ready to `Throw out the Norms' as 2020 Starts Up Tonight

Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst said a schedule reduced from 162 games to 60 injects more randomness into the season. He believes the A's are ready to establish new norms. Also, A.J. Puk resumes playing catch Friday, four days after having a cortisone shot in his left shoulder.

John Hickey

Athletics Thinking Playoffs at a Minimum as a Short, Strange Baseball Season Begins

The Oakland Athletics take what they believe is their best team in years into the 2020 season starting with the opener tonight in the Coliseum against the Angels. A fast start hasn't been an A's specialty; that needs to change for Oakland to get to the World Series, which is, after all, the point.

John Hickey