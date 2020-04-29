InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

A's Only MLB Team Yet to Announce a plan on Paying Employees through May 31

John Hickey

To this point (midday Wednesday) the Oakland A’s have yet to let their workers know if they will be paid through May 31 with the sport in lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

All big league teams have made a decision on that; 28 of the 30 teams have committed to having personnel paid through May 31 with the exception of the Tampa Bay Rays, which on Tuesday became the first team to aggressively slash expenses, furloughing some full-time employees and reducing the pay of other employees.

Some of the 28 clubs who have committed to paying employees through May 31 have added some caveats, including ending 401-K payments and reducing salaries for the time being.

Meanwhile the A’s haven’t said one way or another, although a story from theathletic.com suggests that Oakland management may be considering going further than the Rays after a decision from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred lets teams furlough employees and reduce their pay.

The story said the club is “discussing extensive layoffs” that could result in a slimmer staff both on the business and baseball sides.

And the San Francisco Chronicle has reported that some A's employees have already had their hours reduced.

Relatively speaking the A’s expenses not onerous. They expended almost $106 million last year in making it to the American League Wild Card game, and entering 2020 their projected payroll was just about $96 million, in the bottom quarter of all big-league teams.

But the club, owned by John Fisher, son of the founder of The Gap, is trying to build a privately funded stadium north of Jack London Square at Howard Terminal, and those expenses are not ones facing most other teams.

One of the teams that is facing the same kind of issues is Tampa Bay. The Rays also are trying to negotiate their way to a new baseball stadium.

Oakland club president Dave Kaval, usually quick to be in the public eye, has not responded to requests for comment.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could MLB Games Speed Up When Baseball Returns Without Fans in Stands?

The one game in the last decade played without fans, on April 29, 2015 in Baltimore, was the quickest game in Baltimore's Camden Yards in almost a decade. Could faster games come in the expected empty stadiums when baseball returns?

John Hickey

Governor's Plan to Open California Has Fan-less MLB Games Months Away

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-phase plan has room for the Athletics to get back on the field in Oakland later this summer. But it will be quite a while yet before fans will be in the stands.

John Hickey

New Proposal Would Put Athletics, Giants in 10-Team Division When MLB Returns

The Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants could be part of a 10-team west division for 2020 under a proposal apparently being considered by Major League Baseball. As part of the plan, teams would be able to play in their own stadiums, although without fans in attendance, at least early on.

John Hickey

A's Ticket Refund Policy Should Be Announced Soon

With Major League Baseball having given clearance for teams to offer refunds for games scheduled but not played thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Oakland Athletics are expected to announce refund policies soon.

John Hickey

As He Turns 27, A's 3B Matt Chapman is Defined as One of the Very Best

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman, who turns 27 today, already has back-to-back years of 8.3 Wins Above Replacement, putting him in rare company indeed: Mike Trout, Willie Mays, Ted Williams, Cal Ripken Jr. and Joe DiMaggio among the few who have done it.

John Hickey

Billy Ball and Athletics Back in the Limelight Again

East Bay author Dale Tafoya will be the featured virtual guest tonight on an Oakland Library Facebook Live event, discussing his new book, `Billy Ball: Billy Martin and the Resurrection of the Oakland A's.' Joining him will be Billy Martin Jr., former Oakland Tribune columnist Davfe Newhouse and former A's starter Mike Norris.

John Hickey

This Pandemic Lockdown is Unique for MLB, but not Unprecedented

There have been at least 10 occasions that have delayed or postponed either spring training, the regular season, the postseaon or a combination of all three in the last 120 years.

John Hickey

Athletics' Khris Davis Ready to Ditch `Khrush' Nickname

Oakland Athletics DH/left fielder Khris Davis says the falloff from 48 homers in 2018 to 23 bombs last year effectively rid him of the `Khrush Davis' persona. He's ready for baseball to return, and when it does, he looks forward to just being himself, playing the game he loves.

John Hickey

On This Date in 1901, the Brand-New Philadelphia Athletics Played Their First Game

In a dozen decades, no Athletics season - not in Philadelphia, Kansas City or Oakland - has started later than April 26. That will change this year, assuming there is a next year, with baseball still on a pandemic-induced hold.

John Hickey

A Rollercoaster Week Leaves Us No Closer To Knowing When & How MLB Returns

Yankees' president Randy Levine says he could see baseball starting up with no fans in the stands, but he says it's not practical to do that for an entire season. So fans may get to see baseball again. And where would those stands be? One state, three states, five states or more appear all to be on the table.

John Hickey