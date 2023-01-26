Skip to main content
A's Trade Cole Irvin to Baltimore for Infield Prospect

A's Trade Cole Irvin to Baltimore for Infield Prospect

Irvin led the A's rotation in ERA last season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Irvin led the A's rotation in ERA last season

Cole Irvin, set to turn 29 in just a few days, has been traded to the Baltimore Orioles along with prospect Kyle Virbitsky in exchange for infield prospect Darell Hernaiz, according to Jeff Passan.

Irvin had been durable and consistent in his two seasons with the Oakland A's, making a total of 62 starts and holding a 4.11 ERA. He has found success in the A's rotation by utilizing his excellent command and ability to have a solid game plan heading into each start. He went 3-2 against the World Series champion Houston Astros in six starts, holding a 3.58 ERA and a 1.009 WHIP, so he can shut down even the best offenses in the game. 

According to Roster Resource on FanGraphs, Irvin will be one of the top pitchers in the Orioles current rotation, and his durability and reliability should make him an asset to the ascending O's. 

Kyle Virbitsky was a 17th rounder in 2021 by Oakland, and spent his 2022 in the low minors putting up a combined 4.63 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP, 10 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9 between Stockton and Lansing. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The player the A's got in return, Hernaiz, is a 21-year-old utility infielder that had been ranked 16th in Baltimore's deep farm system. In his age 20 season, he reached Double-A by season's end, and will likely begin in Midland with manager Bobby Crosby in 2023. 

Pipeline says that athleticism is Hernaiz's calling card. He is another guy that makes solid contact, and as he continued to grow into his body in 2022, he also developed a little more power in his bat. In High-A, where he saw the most playing time at any stop last season (60 games), he hit .305 with a .376 OBP, 5 home runs, a 16.9% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. He had another six home runs combined in Low A and Double-A, giving him a total of 12 on the year. 

The move for the A's clears up a spot on their roster to make room for the recently signed Jesús Aguilar, and also opens up the rotation competition quite a bit. 

The A's currently have Paul Blackburn, James Kaprielian, A.J. Puk, Shintaro Fujinami, Drew Rucinkski, JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, Kyle Muller, Adrián Martínez, and Adam Oller all vying for a spot in the starting mix come opening day, and any of those five could end up in the rotation. 

Oakland Athletics

Aguilar
News

Where Does Jesús Aguilar Fit?

By Jason Burke
Jesus Aguilar
News

A's Reportedly Set to Sign Jesús Aguilar

By Jason Burke
Jordan Diaz
Prospects

A's Jordan Díaz Could be Ready to Break Out

By Jason Burke
Sal Bando
News

A's Captain, Sal Bando, Passes Away

By Jason Burke
Laureano
News

A's Not Pursuing a Ramón Laureano Trade

By Jason Burke
Joe Wieland
News

A's Sign Joe Wieland to Minor League Deal

By Jason Burke
Shintaro Fujinami
News

Takeaways From Shintaro Fujinami Press Conference

By Jason Burke
Austin Pruitt
News

A's Bring Back Austin Pruitt on Minor League Deal

By Jason Burke