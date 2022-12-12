Skip to main content
A's Trade Sean Murphy to Atlanta Braves

The Oakland Athletics have traded their best offensive player from 2022
Jeff Passan is reporting that the Oakland A's are trading yet another core player of their last run to the Atlanta Braves. 

The A's listened to offers for Sean Murphy at the Trade Deadline and didn't get the offers they were looking for. But after he hit .261 with a .363 OBP and a 140 wRC+, meaning he was 40% better than league average, while also calling up Shea Langeliers for a mini-audition later in the year, it seemed pretty clear that this off-season would see some better offers for Sean Murphy, and that would lead to him being moved for another package of prospects. 

Nearly a week after Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that a deal with the Atlanta Braves was close, then subsequently pulled back, the Braves are indeed the landing spot for the A's catcher.

The A's traded first baseman Matt Olson to the Braves earlier this year in exchange for Murphy's replacement, Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache, and prospects. 

The return is not yet known.

A full breakdown will be up shortly! 

