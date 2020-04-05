InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

A's Trivino Continues to Tinker During Workouts at Home

John Hickey

Like the rest of us, Oakland A’s reliever Lou Trivino has no idea when or even if there will be a Major League Baseball season this year. So, he doesn’t know if he will get a chance to pitch this season.

Such is life in times of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

He’s going to be prepared to play, however, if and when that time comes. He’s working out daily, trying to be ready for whatever happens.

Talking with The Intelligencer, a newspaper near his home in West Rockhill Township, PA, about 40 miles northeast of Philadelphia, Trivino said he’s spending his time tinkering with his mechanics after what was a dismal sophomore season (4-6, 525 ERA) and – statistically at least – a poor spring training (0-2, 9.00 ERA).

“Sometimes you’ve got to get back to the drawing board,” Trivino told the newspaper, saying that he is trying to stay behind the ball in his release and to remain coiled during his setup.

He’s made dietary changes, too, eating more vegetables and red meat while cutting sweets, especially including donuts, from his daily intake. And he’s doing a lot of his own cooking since returning home from the A’s spring training site in Mesa, Ariz.

Trivino’s goal is to regain his ability to get batters to swing and miss. In his 2018 rookie season, when he went 8-3 with a 2.92 ERA, he struck out 82 in 74 innings. Last year, his innings fell to 60, and his strikeouts tumbled to 57. Meanwhile, his walks and runners put on base per inning both spiked.

“There were times I didn’t quite have the swing-and-miss pitch I had in 2018 and early 2019,” Trivino said by phone. “Everything kind of snowballed for me last year.”

In February and March, even while he was knocked around in his six Cactus League games, he remained optimistic. He was experimenting then, too, following the A’s advice to move his setup from the third-base side of the pitching rubber to the first-base side.

And he told the newspaper he remains optimistic that when baseball returns, he will be ready to regain his 2018 form.

“I feel like I’m in a really good spot,” Trivino said. “Throwing (batting practice), I feel really, really good. I know I didn’t have the best numbers in the spring, but I was trending up.

“I’m very, very confident whenever we get started, I’m going to have a really good year. I’m excited for, hopefully, a late start to the season. We’ll see what happens.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Time to Celebrate the Birth of the Bash

On April 4, 1988, the A's Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire bashed for the first time, setting off a trend that would define a generation of the Oakland Athletics and their fans.

John Hickey

Trump, Newsom at Odds Over Potential Restart of NFL, MLB and Other Pro Sports

President Donald Trump hopes for an August/September for the return of sports, but California Governor Gavin Newsom says he doesn't anticipate that quick of a return, and when MLB and the NFL return, the decision will be based on facts and the opinions of health experts about what's right for California.

John Hickey

What Path Should MLB Take in What is a Different Kind of War?

Baseball played on through World War I and World War II with the blessing of the federal government. But in the war against the COVID-19 coronavirus, the enemy is entirely different. So far the reaction from MLB has been different, too, with a shutdown. But will that last as baseball pushes to return to active status?

John Hickey

The Day Dennis Eckersley Came Home to Oakland: `It Was Meant to Be'

The Cubs didn't know what they were trading away, and the A's didn't know what they were getting with the Apr. 3, 1987 deal that sent Dennis Eckersley to the Athletics. He would go on to saved 320 games for the A's en route to Cooperstown and the Hall of Fame.

John Hickey

Japan's Second Pushback of Baseball's Return a Cautionary Tale for MLB

Major League Baseball has hopes for a June 1-ish return for baseball. But MLB will have to factor in the Japan experience, including three players infected with COVID-19 on the Hanshin Tigers' roster after games played in empty stadiums.

John Hickey

A's are Ready for a Virtual Vacation

The Athletics are inviting their fans to send in home photos and pick a desired vacation spot during this time of COVID-19 coronavirus self-isolation. The photo will be turned around into a virtual vocation picture.

John Hickey

Having Extra-Inning Games End in a Home Run Derby Might Set Up Well for Athletics

Dodgers' third baseman Justin Turner has put forward the suggestion that game going longer than 10 innings this season end in a three-on-three home run derby. It's a way to keep players off the field a little in what is likely, if played, to be a compact season loaded with doubleheaders.

John Hickey

Is it Time for A's to Take Another Look at Blevins?

With news that the Giants have cut lefty specialist and longtime A's reliever Jerry Blevins free, Oakland may have to think about taking a look at Blevins when the season starts up.

John Hickey

A Decade of A's Trades: 2000-09

As the Oakland A's rose into prominence in a new century, the Athletics built mostly from the draft and free-agent signings and used trades primarily to augment the roster. Big trades became less frequent, although along the way Oakland would add some impact players via trade, including closer Keith Foulke, starter Dan Haren, and catcher (soon to be third baseman) Josh Donaldson.

John Hickey

A's Get Good News on Webster Garrison in Battle with Coronavirus

Minor league coach and manager Webster Garrison is no longer fully dependent on a ventilator in his battle with COVID-19 coronavirus in a Louisiana hospital.

John Hickey