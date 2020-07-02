Athletics Add Campbell to Group of 42 Who Will Report to the Coliseum on Saturday

The Oakland A’s are back to 42 players who are scheduled to report to the Coliseum for the start of workouts Saturday with the addition of third baseman/first baseman Eric Campbell.

Campbell, who wasn’t on the original listing of 54 players the club put out Saturday, jumps past the pool of extras and goes right to the active list of 42, taking the spot left open when the A’s traded middle infielder Jorge Mateo to the San Diego Padres Tuesday.

At the same time, the A’s moved five other players onto the list of players scheduled to train at an alternative site, one that site is settled upon. Right-handed pitchers Wandisson Charlies and Miguel Romer, infielder Robert Puason and outfielders Luis Barrera and Brayan Buelvas will also be reporting to the alternative site.

The A’s still have a couple of spots open on the 60-man roster, although one of those likely will go to right-handed pitcher Daniel Mengden, who is currently on the 60-day injured list and doesn’t count against roster limit.

Campbell, who spend parts of three seasons in the big leagues with the Mets from 2014-16, spent the 2017 season with the Hanshin Tigers in Japan before joining the Marlins for 2018 and the A’s last year. He hit 16 homers for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators to go with a .276/.382/.492 slash line.

This will be the first time the A’s get an extended look at Puason, the Dominican native signed by the A’s during the international signing period earlier this year. He was by some accounts the second-best players available in the draft.

