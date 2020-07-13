Athletics Adding Piped-In Crowd Noise with Fans Unable to be at Coliseum Games

InsideTheAthletics
Ask any Major Leaguer who has played in the Coliseum as a visitor and he is likely to marvel at how much noise relatively small numbers of Oakland fans can make.

And when the place is packed, it can be like a 747 taking off.

The A’s have gotten used to it over the years and have come to revel in it. So, it wasn’t much of a surprise on Sunday when manager Bob Melvin acknowledged the A’s would be pumping crowd noise into the Coliseum in the near future, probably for workouts, certainly for games.

“We will do that at some point,” Melvin said. “They’re looking at a few different scenarios. We’ll hear that before we get done.”

Other baseball teams are exploring the use of noise to fill in while fans are being excluded during the reign of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Melvin wouldn’t be surprised if all teams come around to some level of augmented fan noise at some point.

“I think it will be consistent around the league that every ballpark will have some sort of something through the sound system,” he said, adding that he wasn’t sure if in some places it would be mostly background noise or whether the noise is like “climbing a hill or something like that.”

First baseman Matt Olson said Sunday afternoon that the club’s first simulated game went without any noise in the stadium.

“It was dead quiet and it was pretty tough, honestly,” Olson said. “A way different feel.”

Olson said he’s heard reports about imported crowd noise, and he’s good with it.

The A’s are trying to lessen the impact of fan-less stands. Already they are leading the charge in the importing of cardboard cutouts based on photos sent in by their fans, and on Friday, the club announced that a special section would be dedicated to raising money to help right fielder Stephen Piscotty’ family ALS CARES Project.

With or without music, Melvin said that having the Coliseum as the workout facility rather than being in the club’s normal spring facility in Mesa, Ariz. – where it was 111 degrees midday Sunday – makes player evaluation more difficult.

“In this type of ballpark as opposed to evaluating in Arizona can be a difficult place to evaluate,” Melvin said. “But in Arizona, you’re playing against different other teams and have fans in the stands and it’s got more of a real feel to a game.

“But I think it’s important that we try to get used to the non-fan factor, and doing it in your home ballpark is probably more conducive to get ready for that.”

On a Healthy Athletics' Roster, Playing Time Might be Tough to Come by for Chad Pinder

Chad Pinder, who can play any infield or outfield position, has bene invaluable to the Oakland Athletics the last couple of years. This year, at least for the moment, everybody's healthy and that means fewer at-bats for Pinder, who made see more time at second base than in the outfielder rather than the other way around.

It's the Same Game as Athletics' Montas Tries to Balance Baseball, Parenthood

For the first half of the 2019 season, before he was suspended, Frankie Montas as the A's best starter. He's back, and he sees the Oakland Athletics rotation, top to bottom, a force to be reckoned with when the season starts July 24.

Some Athletics' Cardboard Cutouts in 2020 Will go to Boost Piscotty ALS foundation

Some cardboard cutouts in the Oakland Coliseum this year will go to help fund the ALS foundation of the family of right fielder Stephen Piscotty. His mother died of the the disease in 2018. , who lost his mother in 2018.

Athletics' Khris Davis Looks as if the Spark has Returned in Time for 2020

After hip and hand injuries sapped Athletics DH Khris Davis of much of his power and RBI output in the second half last season, both he and his Oakland teammates seem convinced the thunder in his bat has returned.

Puk's Long Hair and Arm Troubles Both Are Gone, and Athletics' LHP Ready for Big Things

Oakland Athletics rookie left-hander A.J. Puk, two years removed from Tommy John surgery, left arm and shoulder are both feeling as good as they've ever felt, he says, and he's ready to show what he's got.

Germaphobe Athletics Manager Melvin Trying to get Comfortable with COVID-19 Realities

Some of the changes for 2020, including repeated and frequent handwashing isn't much of a change for Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin. But he's still getting used to the time he's not allowed to be at the ballpark.

From Miggy to Marcus: Athletics' Success Begins with a Star Shortstop in the Lineup Every Day

Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien has played in more consecutive games, 243, than any Athletics' player since another A's shortstop, Miguel Tejada, who set the Oakland record with 594 consecutive games. The man who coached them both, Ron Washington, says the two have many similarities.

Athletics Officially Name San Jose as Home for Oakland's Alternative Roster

The Oakland Athletics tried to make a move to San Jose several times over the last two decades. It never happened, but on Friday, San Jose became home for the A's alternative players for 2020 after a bid to put the alternates in Stockton didn't work out.

Looking at the Other Side of the Athletics' Late Start to MLB Workouts

The Oakland Athletics didn't open their spring training camp in June, and they didn't start their workouts on the first day possible, July 1. One benefit of that is that the A's have, so far at least, been able to keep COVID-19 infections as a minimum.

Athletics Will Begin & End 2021 With Series Against the Astros

The Oakland Athletics announced their 2021 schedule Thursday. They will open at home against the Astros, and they will close on the road in Houston. And there will be a six-game Battle of the Bay with the Giants.

