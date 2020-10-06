SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics Aren't Pointing Fingers After Stumbling to a 10-5 Loss to Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

John Hickey

That the Oakland A’s weren’t pointing any fingers after Monday’s 10-5 loss to the Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series might be written off to the fact that no one has enough fingers to sketch out the A’s Game 1 issues.

There was Marcus Semien’s two-out fifth-inning error that led to four unearned runs, turning the game around. There was reliever J.B. Wendelken being unable to get another out after the error. The was the A’s MLB-best bullpen as a whole giving up seven runs, three of them earned. There was Chris Bassitt, the A’s best starter the second half of the 60-game season, unable to get an out in the fifth inning.

There were the hitters who failed to step up with runners in scoring position when the A’s had a chance to blow the Astros out of the game early. There were the batters who didn’t get a hit over the final five innings against a middling Houston bullpen.

There was even the heat at Dodger Stadium that led to three big Astros homers, although it has to be noted that the A’s also went deep three times.

There were fingers to be point. It’s just that the A’s didn’t point them.

“That’s what’s team’s all about,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We’ve got to try to pick it up.”

Melvin was talking specifically about the Semien error that led to the four unearned runs that upended the day for the A’s.

Rookie catcher Sean Murphy, whose homer in the third inning pushed an early Oakland lead to 3-0, followed much the same track when asked about the error and the subsequently Wendelken meltdown.

“Nothing changed,” Murphy said. “We went out there and we still tried to execute out pitches. We didn’t. There was some soft contact mixed in there. We had plenty of opportunities to get out of the inning after that.

“So, it falls on no one person.”

It’s not that the A’s were ducking responsibility. They were instead accepting responsibility. Collective responsibility. They did that following the Game 1 loss in the wild card round against the White Sox, and they came back to win that series. They’d like to think that they’ll do it again.

“We’re not by any means panicking or anything like that,” Bassitt said. “It’s just win tomorrow. Just play the game, play our game and don’t really worry about all the extra crap, and stick to the script.”

The Astros finished with a losing record during the regular season, but they needed just two games to finish off the AL Central champion Twins, and now they’re up 1-0 in the best of five series against the AL West champ A’s, who won seven of the 10 regular season games between the two sides.

“It’s good to have done it,” first baseman Matt Olson, who hit a tie-breaking homer in the fourth inning, said of having come back from a 1-0 deficit against the White Sox to beat Chicago and advance. “Knowing that we have even a couple more games in this series is good, too.

“It happens. We’ve got to look at it as we need to win three out of a four-game series. We’ve done that plenty of times throughout the season. We’ll just come back tomorrow and win that game.

With the A’s up 5-3 after a Mark Canha sacrifice fly, Wendelken took over in the sixth inning and got two quick outs. He thought he’d gotten a third when former A’s outfielder Josh Reddick hit a routine grounder toward short. Semien bobbled the pickup, and his throw was barely late.

“Yeah, that was a tough play,” Olson said. “Reddick is a good base runner and he hit it off the end of the bat. It was rolling pretty slow and we’re in the shift, so Marcus cut across, over toward second base. You know, it happens like that in baseball.

That error proved to be the break the Astros needed. Catcher Martin Maldonado singled, then George Springer, who had singled in his first three at-bats, doubled home a run.

Jose Altuve followed with a double that pushed Houston into a 6-5 lead, and after lefty Jake Diekman came out of the A’s bullpen, Michael Brantley singled to cap a four-run inning, with all the runs unearned but still good for a 7-5 Houston advantage. The A’s wouldn’t touch the Astros bullpen while Houston would continue to chip away at Oakland’s.

“Just put it in the rearview mirror,” Olson said. “Come back tomorrow and get a win.”

The A’s will throw lefty Sean Manaea in Game 2. He didn’t pitch in the wild card series, so the 1:35 p.m. game will be his first start since Sept. 23, just shy of two weeks. After an 0-2 start to the season, Manaea went 4-1 in his last six starts with a 2.65 ERA, and the A’s won the one game in which he got a no-decision.

He faced the Astros just once, throwing seven innings while allowing one run in a 3-1 win on Sept. 10.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Fail to Cash in Early, Allowing Astros Roar Back for a 10-5 Lead in Game 1

Oakland let back-to-back chances for big innings slip away in their ALDS opener against Houston, and the Astros went on to make the A's pay, claiming a 10-5 win in the opener.

John Hickey

Canha Says Athletics are Underrated and Underappreciated, and He Can Deal With That

The early start times doled out to the A's in the wild card and now the American League West Division series suggest the Oakland Athletics don't get much respect from TV or MLB. Outfielder Mark Canha accepts that as just the way things are and he finds ways to use it as motivation.

John Hickey

Astros' McCullers, Athletics' Bassitt Share Bond of Tommy John Surgery Recovery

The starting pitchers in Game 1 of the American League Division Series in Dodger Stadium both have had come come back from Tommy John surgery, most recently the Astros' Lance McCullers, who missed all of the 2019 season. It took the Oakland Athletics Chris Bassitt three seasons to get back to the top of his game.

John Hickey

Stumble Against Astros Turned Bassitt's Season Around; Athletics Go with him in Game 1 Monday

The reward for Chris Bassitt having morphed into the Oakland Athletics best starter is a Game 1 start in the American League Division Series against Houston Monday in Dodger Stadium. The low point of his season was a loss to the Astros, but the last time he faced them, he threw seven shutout innings.

John Hickey

Going Young at Catcher, With Murphy Leading the Way, a Good Gamble for Athletics

Both offensively and defensively, rookie Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy has been an impact player even as he's just getting settled in as the A's everyday man behind the plate.

John Hickey

What to Look For at Dodger Stadium as Athletics, Astros Go Heads-Up in ALDS

If you haven't been to Dodger Stadium this year - and unless you work for a team in one of the MLB's two West Divisions, you haven't - the stadium will look much different than you remember. It's actually a little more socially distanced than it used to be, although the designers didn't foresee an pandemic that would make such spacing ideal.

John Hickey

Dodger Stadium Will Be Different Experience for Athletics, Astros, but Baseball is Still Baseball

The Oakland Athletics leave Saturday for Los Angeles, where their playoff pandemic bubble has them squaring off against the Houston Astros in the best-of-five American League Division Series. It will be played on basically foreign turf to both, Dodger Stadium.

John Hickey

Petit Continues as Athletics' Go-To Guy With RISP When the Game is on the Line

Oakland Athletics reliever Yusmeiro Petit's ability to shut down MLB RBI leader José Abreu with the bases loaded was key to getting the A's over the hump and into the ALDS against Houston beginning Monday.

John Hickey

HercuLiam Effort By Athletics Pushes Wild Card Troubles into the A's Past

Closer Liam Hendricks struck out the side with the tying run at the plate Thursday to preserve the 6-4 win that is sending the Oakland Athletics to the American League Division Series against West Division rival Houston. On the brink after losing Game 1, the A's disposed of the White Sox, although Chicago didn't make it easy.

John Hickey

Athletics Put Wild Card Hex Behind Them, Beat White Sox to Advance to ALDS vs. Astros

Down 3-0 early, the Oakland Athletics rallied at home for a 6-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox with Chad Pinder getting the big hit, a bases-loaded fifth inning single that broke a 4-all tie. The A's hadn't won a winner-take-all game since 2006.

John Hickey