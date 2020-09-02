SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics Back Home, Working at Coliseum; Will Resume Play vs. Padres Friday

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s flew home Tuesday afternoon, and by Wednesday morning they were showing up at the Coliseum in small groups, getting back onto the field for the first time since learning one of their number had tested positive for the COVID10 coronavirus late Saturday night.

Manager Bob Melvin said the club was having players work out in groups of three or four players at a time Wednesday with the hope that all the pitchers and all the position players could get together on Thursday for a more substantial workout.

And on Friday the hope is they will be hosting the San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m., the first time Oakland will be on the field for a game in six days.

A week ago, the A’s were rolling, owning the best record in the American League and the second-best record to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then came protest-related shutdowns of games Thursday in Arlington, Texas and Friday in Houston, a doubleheader loss in Houston Saturday followed by the positive COVID-19 test that forced everybody to self-isolate their Houston hotel rooms.

Without named the individual involved, the manager said the positive test came out of the blue.

“Something I want to emphasize is that nobody broke protocol,” Melvin said. “And we’ve had no positive (tests) since. This was kind of a hit for us, but no one went out and did something that broke with what the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) or MLB considered protocol.”

For all of that, being sequestered in rooms in a hotel 1,500 miles from the Bay Area with no access to any kind of workout equipment has thrown the A’s for a loop in terms of their competitive ability.

“It’s been hard,” Melvin said. “In a year when we’ve talked often about `don’t expect anything to go smoothly,’ it’s been exactly that, especially this last week. You know, whatever could go wrong, actually did.

“It’s something we’re going to have to work through and understand at this point there’s not much we can do about it, and just prepare for the next game.”

Getting back that momentum won’t be easy, with pitchers not having throw off a mound since Saturday and with hitters haven’t not visited a batting cage over the same period of time. Melvin, never much one for excuses, isn’t making any.

“You know what? It just doesn’t matter,” Melvin said. “You have to be prepared for it. You have to go out with the expectation to win come Friday. We’ll try do ramp up during the next couple of days to be prepared for that, but this season in general has been a mental battle.

“If you look and see the standings, you see how other teams are doing. There’s a lot more going on behind the scenes that play in to this year, obviously more than any other year.”

The A’s front office used the weekend leading up to the Aug. 31 trade deadline to add a left-handed hitting second baseman with power, Tommy La Stella, from the Angels, and a left-handed starter who’s a curve and changeup specialist in Mike Minor, from the Rangers. Both were voted onto the 2019 American League All-Star team.

La Stella is likely to take playing time away from Tony Kemp at second base and Minor introduction to Oakland likely will be in the bullpen, but he will undoubtedly pitch as a starter with the A’s facing three doubleheaders in seven days beginning Tuesday against the Astros.

“Minor will be available to pitch out of the bullpen Friday,” Melvin said. “And then we’ll target him to have one of the starts in the doubleheader. We don’t want to back anybody off and give them an even longer time to be inactive. We’ll just remain in the five-man rotation where we were with Minor helping out in the doubleheader.”

That would see the A’s, who enter Wednesday with a 22-12 record and a three-game lead over the Astros in the AL West, staying in same rotation they would have been in, leaving Jesús Luzardo to face the Padres Friday, followed by Sean Manaea and Mike Fiers.

Frankie Montas would then start Monday against the Astros, with Chris Bassitt and Minor pitching the two ends of the doubleheader Tuesday, followed by Luzardo and Manaea to complete the series against Houston.

NOTES

--Shortstop Marcus Semien, whose 275-game streak of consecutive games played ended when left side pain leveled him before the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, worked out at the Coliseum Wednesday and will do so Thursday, but his swing is still impacted, so it’s unlikely he’d be in the lineup Friday.

--Chad Pinder, who’d been away from the team for the birth of his first child, Christopher, is back and he and Vimael Machin are likely to platoon at shortstop until Semien returns.

--Liam Hendriks was named American League Reliever of the Month for July/August, which is actually five weeks, but who’s counting? Hendriks, who also won the award in June of 2019, was 2-0 with 10 saves and a 1.10 ERA in 16 appearances. Opponents averaged just .143 against him. Over his last 102 games, including nine starts as an opener, Hendriks is 6-4 with 35 saves and a 1.52 ERA with 156 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .188 batting average.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Between Time Off and Doubleheaders, Athletics Road has Gotten More Difficult

The Oakland Athletics won't play again until Friday, when they hope to end an almost week-long hiatus and welcome the San Diego Padres to the Coliseum. The A's don't know if they can recapture their momentum, and four subsequent doubleheaders don't play to Oakland's strength, either.

John Hickey

by

A'SFAN1965

Athletics Postpone Entire Series in Seattle, Face Four Doubleheaders in Final Month

Although they have had a second round of COVID-19 testing that has produced no new positive results, the Oakland Athletics will not play any of their three scheduled games in Seattle against the Mariners. The next game up for Oakland is San Diego in Coliseum on Friday, and the A's likely will have four doubleheaders in the season's final month.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Oakland Arena Being Considered as Voting Site for 2020 General Election

As part of nationwide trend, the Oakland Arena, the former home of the Golden State Warriors and the next-door neighbor of the Oakland Athletics, is being considered as a voting site for Alameda County in the 2020 election Nov. 3.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics Move to Bulk Up Rotation, Acquire Left-Hander Mike Minor from Rangers

In the final hours before the trade deadline hits, the Oakland Athletics traded two players to be named later to the Texas Rangers in exchange for left-handed starter Mike Minor, an All-Star with the Rangers last season. With the possibility of doubleheaders piling up, the A's wanted options.

John Hickey

Marcus Semien's Injury Doesn't Seem Likely to Land him on the Athletics' Injured List

Veteran Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien developed some pain on his left side that forced him to miss the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. And MRI seems to indicate that the injury isn't serious, at least not enough to put him on the disabled list.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Forst Satisfied with Athletics Trade Deadline Additions of Minor, La Stella

The A's could have three or four doubleheaders in September, and the Monday addition of left starter Mike Minor was made to give the A's a sixth starting option for the stretch run toward the American League West title.

John Hickey

First Two Games of Athletics Series in Seattle vs. Mariners Get Postponed

In the wake of the positive test for COVID-19 of one of the Oakland Athletics traveling party Sunday, the first two games of the team's series in Seattle Tuesday and Wednesday have been postponed. The possibility of a doubleheader Thursday exists.

John Hickey

No More Positive COVID-19 Tests for Athletics, Who Await Word on What's Next

The Oakland Athletics learned Monday morning that the number of positive COVID-19 teams on the team's traveling party was limited to one, which was the best-case scenario. What happens next, however, is up in the air, and it's not clear if the club will leave Houston to play in Seattle Tuesday or if one or more of the games with the Mariners will be postponed.

John Hickey

Athletics Hope to Know Monday What's Next After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Oakland Athletics have had a member of their organization test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Being Swept in Doubleheader Doesn't Measure up to Possible Loss of Semien

The Oakland Athletics have grown used to being able to put Marcus Semien at shortstop every day. But his 275-game consecutive game streak ended in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday when left side pain forced him to the bench. Matt Chapman filled in at shortstop, but the A's now await the result of an MRI on Semien, their team leader.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey