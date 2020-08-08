InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories

Athletics’ Chapman Hasn’t Lost any of His Wizardry at Third Base

John Hickey

It was evident early on that this season might be a little different for Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman.

The winner of the Platinum Glove the last two seasons as the best defensive player of any position in the American League, Chapman made a throwing error on opening night. It led to a go-ahead run for the Angels. The A’s ultimately won in extra innings.

A week later, in Seattle, another throwing error led to a run that put the A’s down 3-0 in a game Oakland would lose 5-3 to the Mariners.

So, on consecutive Friday nights, Chapman had two errors. Compare that to last year, when he began the season with 18 consecutive errorless games. And after that streak ended, he immediately started another streak of 17 games without an error.

It turns out that the errors are the anomalies.

Lest you think Chapman is losing polish on his defensive game, however, those two throws are outliers. He’s been as good as ever, ranging side to side, playing deep and charging grounders as needed. That includes Friday night. He made a terrific stop going to his left, and the subsequent throw in the 10th inning Friday with the obligatory man on second base, saving a run and extending the game until the A’s could win in 13 innings.

“Every situation he does is eye-popping over there,” reliever J.B. Wendelken, Friday’s winning pitcher, said. “It’s absurd what he does half the time. “I can’t remember if it was last night or the night before, there was a popup down the line and he was in a shift and it was like he ran seven football fields to get over there. And then he almost caught it.

“He’s a magician over there. He’s absolutely unreal to watch.”

And even in the opener, the seventh-inning error notwithstanding, Chapman’s defense saved the day. In the 10th inning, with the A’s and Angels playing for the first time with the new rule that has a runner automatically at second base to start each half inning in extras, his glove stood out.

With the swift Shohei Ohtani at second base, first baseman Matt Olson charged a sharp grounder, then flipped a throw to Chapman at third. The throw was in the dirt, but Chapman made like a third baseman, picked the ball out of the dirt and caught Ohtani in a rundown. Just like that, there was no runner in scoring position, which meant when the Angels’ Tommy La Stella followed with a single, the Angels didn’t get a run. And then Olson won the game in the bottom of the inning with a walkoff grand slam.

“Those two have been talking about that play for a long time,” manager Bob Melvin said that night. “You don’t think a guy like Ohtani, based on his speed, would be the guy for that, but nothing surprises me. Chapman made a great pick on it. It was a game-saver.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Allen, Semien End Night of Offensive Frustration as Athletics Beat Astros in 13th

Austin Allen had a two-out single to tie the game in the bottom of the 13th inning and Marcus Semien won the game with a single of his own as the Oakland Athletics stretched their winning streak to seven games with a 3-2 win over Houston Friday night.

John Hickey

Resurgent Khris Davis Works His Way into Athletics Lineup

The Oakland lineup Friday had a bit of a surprise, Khris Davis starting as the DH against the Astros' Zack Greinke. For the last 10 days, Davis, slumping to start the season, had only been starting against lefties, but manager Bob Melvin likes the fixes Davis has made.

John Hickey

Canha, Melvin Come to Defense of Embattled Athletics Coach Christenson

Oakland Athletics outfielder Mark Canha said he completely believes that the gesture given by A's bench coach Ryan Christenson that resembled a Nazi salute was purely unintentional and while it was wrong, it was an accident.

John Hickey

The Astros Are in Town, & Athletics Haven't Forgotten Cheating Scandal

Because fans won't be allowed in the stands this year, the Houston Astros won't hear the booing that would otherwise come from a hostile Coliseum audience. But the A's haven't forgotten the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Still, Oakland is thinking about 2020, not 2017.

John Hickey

Athletics Bench Coach Apologizes After `Unintentional' Nazi Salute

Oakland Athletics bench coach Ryan Christenson apologized Thursday after a video clip of him from a postgame celebration that could be interpreted as a Nazi salute made the rounds on social media. Christenson said that was a mistake and `what I did is unacceptable.'

John Hickey

Davis Warming Up as Athletics Continue Roll; Streak at 6 Games

Veteran DH Khris Davis, who's lost his job an everyday player in July, is redeeming himself with a good August start, including two more hits and two RBI in A's 6-4 win over the Rangers Thursday.

John Hickey

No Fiers, No Fireworks as Astros Visit Athletics in a Series that Could Have Been

Fans of the Oakland Athletics had big plans for the Astros in the wake of their cheating scandal. But with the Coliseum off limits to fans, that won't happen. And Mike Fiers pitches Thursday, so the whistleblower won't face Houston this time around, either.

John Hickey

Athletics Option Kaprielian, Brown to get to 28-Player Roster Limit

A pair of rookies, pitcher James Kaprielian and outfielder Seth Brown, were optioned by the Oakland Athletics to their alterate site in San Jose as the club met the reduced MLB roster limit, now at 28.

John Hickey

Just Before Roster Trim Day, Burch Smith Makes His Case for Athletics

Just in case there was any chance that reliever Burch Smith might be an option to be sent down as the A's have to go from 30 to 28 players Thursday, he erased that by pitching 3.1 innings of perfect relief, helping the A's to their fifth consecutive win, 6-4 over the Rangers.

John Hickey

Kaval: Lawsuit isn’t About Howard Terminal, and Only a Little About Athletics

With or without a new ballpark at Howard Terminal, the A’s front office is located next to a site that deals in hazardous waste. The A’s are suing California to make sure environmental regulations are followed.

John Hickey