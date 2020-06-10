InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics' Dorfman Set Stage for Current Crop of MLB Mental Skills Coaches

John Hickey

Just like most of the country, Major League Baseball has been shut down for three months now, a product of a nation’s reaction to a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Men who have spent decades playing baseball all summer long suddenly have the summer free, although freedom isn’t a word that applies easily to quarantining and social distancing. The summer has not included baseball games, and it’s not certain that it will as MLB owners and players squabble about opening what would be an inevitably short season.

There are issues. And there are answers. As baseball has specialized over the decades, many teams have brought in mental skills coaches, and they have their work cut out for them.

 The coaches have had to adapt, going from helping players maintain focus and beef up confidence to dealing not just with a pandemic that threatens themselves and their families but also coming to terms with living in a nation where protesters are in the streets in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

A century ago, baseball and America went through something similar. The 1918 flu cost 50 million lives globally, and it struck at the end of the War to End All Wars, World War I, where 20 million military and civilians died. The baseball community lost men to both.

Baseball players of that generation got through it the best they could. There were no positions in baseball anything close to mental skills coaches. They wouldn’t become a fixture in baseball until 1984, when the Oakland A’s hired Harvey Dorfman. Teams weren’t ignorant about the mental side of the game; consultants had been brought in off and on for half a century. But the A’s were the first team to bring a full-time mental skills coach into the organization.

And it paid off. Dorfman was around for the best of the Bash Brothers teams, including the World Series champion 1989 squad.

“When I came to the A’s (in 1987), Harvey was already there,” A’s Hall of Fame reliever Dennis Eckersley said. “At that point, nobody knew anything about athletes needed help with the mental part of the game. Sandy (Alderson) had hired him, and when I got there, seeing Harvey doing what he did made me know that I was in a special organization.

“I always felt that’s where we were in that era with the A’s. Community-wise, we were ahead of the game. At least I thought so. My view at the time is that we were really stepping out.”

Eckersley said he remembers Dorfman having his own uniform in the A’s clubhouse. It was a subtle thing, but talking to another guy in uniform seemed to be easier for players. The reliever said Dorfman helped him get over a phobia he had about left-handed slap hitters.

“Harold Reynolds comes to mind,” Eckersley said. “It was early on, and I was phobic about guys who weren’t trying to jack the ball out of the park just slapping the ball around and going the opposite way with the ball. Talking with him about it helped me get past it. He helped a lot of guys.”

The New York Times’ obituary of Dorfman talked about players who worked with him and felt indebted to him, including pitchers Roy Halladay Brad Lidge, Jim Abbott, Al Leiter, Bob Welch and Greg Maddux. Dorfman wrote books, including two of which are baseball staples, “The Mental Game of Baseball” and “The Mental ABCs of Pitching.”

Dorfman, who died in 2011 at 75, would go on to win a World Series ring with the A’s in 1989 and another with the Marlins in 1997 and blazed a trail for the mental skills coaches who are having to work overtime with baseball in a crisis.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coliseum Is Ready For Athletics to Host MLB Games Without Fans

Coliseum Authority executive director Henry Gardner said if Major League Baseball players and owners get around to scheduling a shortened season for 2020, the Coliseum is ready to host the A's. He says the expansive confines of the Coliseum makes it easy to hold games with no fans in the stands.

John Hickey

Athletics Eckersley Growing Impatient With Owners & Players Not Getting Deal Done

Oakland Athletics Hall of Fame reliever Dennis Eckersley says Major League Baseball team owners and players need to get a deal done, and done now, to get baseball up and running for the 2020 season. He sees the future of baseball being on the line.

John Hickey

Athletics Minor Leaguer Doesn't Envy Players in 2020 MLB Draft

Right-handed pitcher Dominic Yearego was an undrafted signee by the A's exactly a year ago today and had a nice first season. The way the draft has been shortened to just five rounds, however, he suspects he wouldn't have gotten a chance if the draft had been five rounds last year.

John Hickey

The Calendar Shows Athletics Players Losing Much-Needed Playing Time

The Oakland Athletics, like all other teams, are getting older while they sit out during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. For the average player, not being able to play will impact future earnings and could increase the possibility of a shorter career.

John Hickey

Experts Changing Their Minds on Athletics First-Round Draft Choice

In the last week, four major scouting organizations have remade their mock drafts, and in all four, the Oakland Athletics, picking with the No. 26 choice, are seen as taking a different player. Maybe that's just what happens when players are drafted without having played in the last three months because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

John Hickey

Athletics' Matt Olson Moving Into Upper Level of MLB Fantasy 1B Picks

Even after losing six-plus weeks of the 2019 season to an early hamate injury, Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson opened eyes with his power and RBI output, moving him into the elite level of fantasy first base picks for 2020.

John Hickey

This May Be The Year Draftees Stick With Athletics - on the Taxi Squad

With the draft coming up next Wednesday and Thursday, the Oakland Athletics will be adding depth and potentially some future stars to their roster. Since there is no minor league season, some of those top draftees might wind up on the A's taxi squad for the 2020 season - assuming there is a season.

John Hickey

Nicaraguan Baseball's COVID-19 Experience a Cautionary Tale for MLB

The Nicaraguan pro baseball league tried to play through the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but paid the price when a coach for the San Fernando team died. Will Major League Baseball players and owners learn from that as movement toward a 2020 season is negotiated?

John Hickey

Athletics' Owner John Fisher Admits Mistake, Will Pay Minor Leaguers

The Oakland Athletics, the only organization that had decided to discontinue stipends to their minor league players as of June 1, have reversed course. The club will continue to pay the standard $400 per week through the end of the minor league season.

John Hickey

by

RickShafer

Bringing Fans Back to MLB Will Require Yogi Berra-Level Marketing Savvy

Three former Major League Baseball marketing whizzes say MLB isn't going to have an easy road back from pandemic-induced lockdown. Getting fans who have experienced months of social distancing to be willing to brave crowds will be a test of marketing innovation.

John Hickey